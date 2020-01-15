The Soleimani assassination sheds light on Donald Trump’s original foreign influence election strategy. But there was a second assassination target who got away, for whom there was zero proof of imminent threat, but a mystifying question about why that guy was a U.S. target.
This year, prepare for another election in which about a third of the voters may choose a president who uses the American military to do the bidding of three foreign nations who reward not America as an ally, but Trump personally in the form of re-election support. It is unlikely that voters will go rogue on their stakeholder opinion leaders by boldly voting for whomever they think is going to end self-dealing.
It would be nostalgic to wish for a simpler day when votes weren’t bundled just like donations are bundled. American domestic special interest groups get a little crumb of their agendas. Meanwhile, the big pile of cookies is hidden where Saudi Arabia, Russia, and United Arab Emirates are gorging at the feast. We don’t have to imagine how the power of the presidency can be harnessed to serve some adventitious nation beyond the U.S. borders. We are seeing that unfold.
Based on new conduct, presidential impeachment proceedings should start anew in the House, and Congress should investigate Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Something doesn’t add up in the hardly-reported, failed U.S.-attempted assassination in Yemen of Iranian Quds commander Abdul Reza Shahla’i. Shahla’I and Soleiman were dormant sleeper military targets since about 2007. One source said Soleimani traveled into Iraq with a response to a peace offer to ease Saudi Arabian tensions, but Reuters reports Soleimani was agitating to get the U.S. out of Iraq.
The U.S. House of Representatives should investigate whether the president acted without consulting Congress in advance for its advice and consent, because without an imminent threat, the president ranges beyond the scope of his authority under the War Powers Act. The probe should be based on the hit list and a certain memo that Erik Prince passed along to Trump, probably after Trump won the election and was in the Transition Team phase, around December 2016 and January 2017.
Donald Trump Jr. met with Erik Prince, a privatized war contractor, and the now-indicted George Nader, in August 2016, to talk about Iran policy. Saudi Arabian and UAE representatives, and an Israeli social media company, were there. Kirill Dmitriev, head of a Russian investment fund, was in one or more of those meetings to lobby for lifting sanctions against Russia, so as to open up the U.S. market to Russian investments, and perhaps more.
Author-journalist Seth Abramson makes a compelling case that Trump ordered the twin assassination strikes to reward campaign support last election, and to court 2020 favor with Russia, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, just hours into the new election year. One can speculate the “four embassies” of Russia, Saudi Arabia, UAE and the U.S. in Baghdad were President Trump’s vaguely referenced targets. If so, there is likely foreign election campaign interference undiscovered by Mueller, plus transition period foreign interference after Trump ran for office and before taking office.
Now also 2020 emoluments violations are taking place in real time and in plain sight, using the U.S. military force to serve up a benefit to these three donor nations. If he can get by with it, he will do it again and again.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
