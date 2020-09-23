When I was growing up, no women were on the United States Supreme Court. My law school’s entering class had one-third women for the first time. I was 26 years old before American girls had the role model of a woman on the SCOTUS. At that time, the 114 justices in the 191 years of Supreme Court history had all been men. Now, over its 231 years, four justices have been women.
The iconic notorious Ruth Bader Ginsburg spoke to America even in silence via fashion accessorizing, from her minority "dissent collar" to her favorite rhinestone necklace from a “Woman of the Year” gift bag from Banana Republic. She wore a white crochet jabot or a beautiful gold collar with handmade lace when in the majority. Ginsburg wanted to be remembered as "someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability. And to help repair tears in her society, to make things a little better through the use of whatever ability she has." Her last wish was that the president-elect, not the lame duck, chose her successor.
The senate’s Mitch McConnell, himself facing a formidable home race, plans to nominate her replacement before the election, preempting voters from influencing the choice of a next SCOTUS associate justice. Former President Barack Obama said: “A basic principle of the law – and of everyday fairness – is that we apply rules with consistency, and not based on what’s convenient or advantageous in the moment.” Obama is referring to a major paradigm shift that has accelerated over the past few decades, particularly since the Robert Bork nomination, the Clarence Thomas hearings and, more recently, with Trump’s nominations of Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.
Trump, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, is implementing a power strategy on steroids to overthrow the unwritten norms of when a president should, or should not, exercise restraint until after an election to nominate a replacement to the Court. Past presidents refrained from nominating justices close to an election, even though placing their choice on the court would institutionalize their own personal preferences and political agendas. Under Trump, the opposite is true. With McConnell’s manipulations, Trump has already placed two SCOTUS justices and 216 lower court judges on the bench. Compare that to Obama, who paid it forward by deferring on the Garland Merrick appointment, gifting Trump the Gorsuch nomination four years ago.
Trump announced that he will nominate a woman. Trump is reportedly "saving" Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat for Amy Coney Barrett. She’s a 48-year-old 7th Circuit Court of Appeals judge, a Notre Dame professor, and a textualist who interprets the meaning of statutes as intended at the time the laws were written. Textualists emphasize words over lawmaker intent.
Supreme Court nominations are a president’s solemn and consequential duty because SCOTUS justices serve for life, remaining on the Court often for decades, once confirmed. Their views directly impact America, because the Court rarely overrules its previous decisions.
The U.S. Constitution doesn’t address presidential restraint, but it is bad policy for one president to overwhelm the court system with ideological soul mates. This controversial president’s legacy is divisiveness and partisan rancor, and voter polls verify that it offends the majority. McConnell’s norm-breaking Senate maneuver to ram through a third last-minute lifetime impression on SCOTUS has the frenetic tone of a harried candidate who is worried that Trump’s final days are numbered. It cheapens the legitimacy of the court to politicize that which has historically been collaborative.
Voters, as the fourth rail, aren’t accustomed to usurpation of their role in electing the SCOTUS nominator. Watch for fireworks. The Senate will be intriguing.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
