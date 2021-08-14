COLUMN: The Barack Obama effect

Millions of supporters recently celebrated the former president's 60th birthday on Aug. 4. Seeing Obama over the years has been inspiring for me.
I was fortunate to see him in person when he was on the campaign trail during his first presidential campaign. The energy in that football stadium was amazing as I looked upon thousands of people who were elated to see the potential first family. Michelle Obama walked out to rev up the crowd, and she did an amazing job. The passion in the words she spoke showed how on board she was with the campaign.
I could tell she really wanted us to vote for her husband. She gave off the air of someone who was already the next first lady. As the tutor to a younger Barack Obama, her intelligence was on display. She showed how she was able to educate one of the smartest candidates to run for president. I was highly impressed with her. Once she finished her remarks, those in the crowd became more animated as they prepared to witness the man of the hour.
There were a few other dignitaries who spoke before Obama, but we knew his time was coming. Once the curtains pulled back and he stepped out, the crowd became unglued. This guy was a real rock star candidate. The stadium was so loud that I could barely hear myself talk to my fraternity brother next to me. I felt the love from the crowd go through my veins.
Obama stepped up to the microphone and just stood there for a moment. I am sure he was taken aback by the sheer volume of people in the stadium. He uttered the words, "Hello, Springfield Missouri!" The crowd went crazy. I am from Tulsa and I still went crazy. As he began his speech, I could not believe I was really watching him in person. He seemed so energetic to have been on the long campaign trail for months.
This may sound weird, but I can honestly say when he smiled, I smiled. His voice was so powerful, and he was upbeat about America. He laid out the challenges we faced, but had hope for the future. He never spoke of despair but only hope and possibilities. I was truly inspired by the moment.
When I looked around, a majority of the faces around me were crying, smiling, or just in awe of this moment. This memory will stay with me forever. I think about him as a role model. Some may not like him, but you cannot doubt he is an amazing father and a loving husband - which is what I want to be, always.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author; his first book is "The Absent Father."
