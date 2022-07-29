Several local residents have been pestering me lately for updated information about Walt Disney World. One thing's for certain: WDW and most other theme parks have changed their method of operation since the pandemic started. That includes restaurant menus, hours, and reservation procedures.
Last week, I started a list of my 12 current favorites in terms of eating establishments. The list wraps up this week, and next time we meet, I'll be talking about some of the other changes we've seen since 2019. But remember, just because I'm the de facto "Disney expert" among CNHI editors doesn't mean I know everything. I'll then take a look at Universal Orlando, Disneyland, and a selection of other parks. If you don't like this type of diversion, the George Will column (elsewhere on this page, or type in his name on the website) will probably add some stress to your weekend.
Now, for the rest of the WDW restaurant story.
6. Todd English Blue Zoo (Dolphin Resort, Marriott/Sheraton). This wonderful seafood restaurant is always on our menu. The decor could fool you into thinking you're dining beneath the ocean waves. The "dancing fish" is no longer on the menu, thanks to COVID, but you can't go wrong with the "Simply Fish." It's all fresh according to what's seasonal, and with the crabmeat dijon sauce, it's a hit every time. It has one of the best wine lists at WDW, as well as some unique cocktails. Try the Serenity (my favorite), or the signature Zooberry.
7. ‘Ohana dinner (Polynesian Village Resort). For under $60, you will walk out so stuffed you’ll be miserable if you’re not careful, because it's all-you-can-eat. You’ll get eye-rollingly-good chicken wings, pot stickers, lo mein and more, and servers just keep bringing by skewers, variously loaded with grilled chicken, pork loin, sirloin and shrimp. Then you get a bottomless bowl of some of the best bread pudding you’ll ever spoon up, kind of a bananas foster with caramel concoction and vanilla ice cream. This is deemed by Cole's girlfriend as her favorite restaurant, so far.
8. Monsieur Paul (formerly Bistro de Paris, Epcot). This one is still closed, and it's in the French Pavilion. This area usually has two exceptional restaurants, but my husband likes Monsieur Paul a bit better than Chefs de France, which is right below. That one we'll return to this year. Monsieur Paul isn’t on the dining plan – which doesn't matter, for now, since the plan isn't offered – and it’s a bit more elegant (and expensive) than Chefs. Try the wine pairings for a special experience. Ask for a window seat if you dine around 9 p.m.; it's a good place to watch the fireworks in the lagoon.
9. Brown Derby (Hollywood Studios). Patterned exactly like the original in Hollywood, Calif., this restaurant has all the caricatures of movie stars on its walls. You’ll want to sample the “real” Cobb salad, which was conceived in the original restaurant, and end with the signature grapefruit cake. For an entree, the pork chops or the duck duo are nice options, and always start with the martini flight. Meantime, check out all the framed sketches of movie stars from bygone days.
10. ‘50s Prime Time Cafe (Hollywood Studios). If you don’t like getting hassled about elbows on the table or eating your vegetables, find someplace else to nosh. But if you enjoy an air of nostalgia, put this one on your list. For a fairly low (by Disney standards) price, you’ll get more than your fill while you enjoy TV shows from the era (including the Mickey Mouse Club). People of my age will be reminded of their moms’ kitchens! The battered onion rings are tasty appetizers, and for entrees, I always get the fried chicken, while my husband likes the meat loaf.
11. Rose and Crown (Epcot). This rowdy restaurant is jolly good fun, in the United Kingdom Pavilion. The staff will tell you they have the only full-service bar in Epcot, but if you’re a beer aficionado, you’ll want to stop by the pub at least. Chris always orders a "Golden Fox," which is Bass and Boddington's. The fish and chips and bangers and mash are star attractions, but for an appetizer, home in on the cheese and fruit plate.
12. Yak and Yeti (Animal Kingdom). This Asian-themed restaurant is another place we like for lunch. Unfortunately, when the pandemic came along, the dimsum basket went off the menu, but you can still get most everything except the bao buns. The pot stickers are superb, as is the lo mein, either with shrimp or chicken. This is another of the more economical choices (conveniently near the Expedition Everest roller coaster), and it's part of the Landry's group. If you haven't signed up for the Select Club, do that before you go and you'll save $25.
Other good choices: Narcoossee's at Grand Floridian Resort (great view of Magic Kingdom fireworks across the lagoon, with sumptuous lobster, but is unfortunately undergoing length renovation); Le Cellier Steakhouse at Epcot's Canadian Pavilion (choose the mushroom filet mignon, along with Canadian cheddar cheese soup with to-die-for pretzel bread sticks); STK Steakhouse at Disney Springs (ironically, we order the seafood tower, pricey but fabulous); Ragland Road at Disney Springs (Irish fare, usually with some energetic live music); Chefs de France in the Epcot French Pavilion (prix fixe is a good choice); Boma at Animal Kingdom Lodge (tasty buffet); Jiko's at Animal Kingdom Lodge (which used to have an eye-rolling crusted tuna steak); Restaurant Marrakesh at the Morocco Pavilion in Epcot (still closed, and it's my son’s favorite, he says because of the roast lamb meshoui with couscous, but more likely because of the belly dancers); and Grand Floridian Cafe (for breakfast, and the lobster benedict should be your first pick).
Bon appetit!
