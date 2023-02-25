COLUMN: The burden of house pets - or not

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph expected. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible in highest terrain of far southeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should exercise caution while driving. Be alert to sudden gusts of wind which may cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Extra attention should be given to cross winds and on bridges and overpasses. &&