Since these columns are published on Tuesdays, final election predictions will wait until next week so that they are in the paper the day of the election. Everyone can laugh at their inaccuracy or marvel at their genius, as appropriate. Right now, it appears that Donald Trump faces an uphill climb that is growing increasingly steep. How steep, and whether it will be too steep, remains to be seen.
Putting aside the scenarios that range for the unlikely all the way to unrealistic, there will not be many opportunities for the Trump campaign to turn the tide. An unusually large proportion of people have already voted, making them impervious to attempts at persuasion, at least to when it comes to what is already on their ballots.
There are no more debates, and the last one was largely seen as a Biden win. Biden has much more money to spend.
The Hunter Biden laptop story seems to have flopped in the way it deserves, too. More revelations of something resembling actual evidence of the authenticity of everything that is being shared from what is supposed to be the former vice president's son's laptop might change that. But the calendar is now Trump's enemy. Even if someone were able to take the "laptop from hell" and somehow finally make it resonate as an issue, it might take until after election day for it to do so to the point it might have significantly affected people's preferences.
As an aside, the laptop "controversy" may become the topic of a future column. Based on what is currently known, it reeks of being the last desperate gamble of an anxious campaign. It will be interesting to see if Trump allies can bolster the credibility of the claims or end up further destroying their own while trying to do so. Again, time is running out for it to matter either way.
Maybe Biden tripped up with his poorly worded response regarding the oil industry. Undeniably, it was an unforced error resulting from a bad choice of words or phrasing. Can it be leveraged, exploited, or dramatized to the point where it damages Biden's campaign. Almost certainly not. In the time between the writing of this column and its publication, there will be data enough to know for sure. The same is true for whether it damages it enough, or in the right places, to benefit Trump's hopes of winning the Electoral College. Early indications are that Pennsylvanians and Texans are not detectably concerned about the errant remark. Though it was never supposed to be this way, at least not until 2024 or 2028, Texas is in play, and maybe the margin there is so small that even a small number of changed votes could make a difference.
But Texas' battleground status is a clear indication of just how dire things are for Team Trump. Even discussing reliably red Texas as being in play (polls show, roughly, a tie there currently) is evidence of how challenging the environment is for the president. If Biden's debate foible does cost him Texas' electoral votes, it is not likely that Team Biden will need to worry about it much. If Trump loses Texas, ignoring correlations between the results in other states, there is almost no path to an Electoral College victory for him.
There are legitimate reasons that the results in some states - and, therefore, the election as a whole - might not be known on Nov. 3, and columnists and commentators will be provided an extra week, or three, to speculate and make predictions. It sounds fun to me, too.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
