Followers of political candidates are an interesting group. Sometimes, it seems religious because members of any particular party or group follows their leaders and spokespeople blindly without taking the time to research what their party or candidate actually stands for or believes.
It reminds me of the story of the emperor who had no clothes. In the story, an emperor loved wearing fine clothes and was always the best-dressed in the land. Swindlers came pretending to be weavers and conned the emperor into thinking they could make the finest, lightest, most magnificent clothes ever seen. They said these clothes were so magnificent that they were invisible to anyone who was incompetent. Actually, the swindlers were mimicking motions and not actually making anything.
The story continues that the emperor thought he could use the clothes to weed out undesirables and sent advisers to gauge the swindlers' progress. The advisers all reported how great the clothes were, not wanting to be truthful and say they couldn't see anything out of fear they would be considered unworthy or undesirable, even though in reality, no clothes existed.
When the clothes were "completed," a procession was arranged for the emperor to show off his new "clothes." Having been "dressed," he appeared before his people wearing no clothes. The crowd gave thunderous applause to the beaming emperor, and no one in the kingdom was willing to admit the emperor was not wearing any clothes out of fear of becoming an outcast. Only then, a small boy cried out, "The emperor has no clothes!"
This Hans Christian Andersen tale is often used when powerful people say things that are not true and do things that are unacceptable, but their followers repeat the untruth as truth and defend their actions.
This is what we have in America and the world today. Democrats and Republicans alike are pointing fingers at the other side when, in reality, the ones making the accusations are the ones who are actually guilty. Federal politicians and their followers are not the only ones guilty of this, either. It happens in states, cities, school boards and tribal nations, as well.
For example, many Democratic leaders encouraged Democrats to harass supporters of Donald Trump. In America, that should be considered unacceptable.
Since the last election, their followers have done exactly that, and many students, presidential and congressional staffers, and everyday working Americans are facing verbal and physical harassment and abuse for supporting the current occupant of the White House. Yet, we are at times told this harassment, rioting and destruction is "Trump's America," even though much of the chaos is brought about by those who disagree with the president's actions and policies.
The president is not exempt from unacceptable behavior, either. During the last campaign he, too, made unacceptable and disparaging remarks and gestures. This brings to light that rules of society have changed, and not for the better.
Like Andersen's tale, many politicians and powerful people often walk around "with no clothes" and are told by their followers how great they are and everything they say and do is great and just what the citizens want and need.
Americans need to be the boy in the story and stand up and speak the truth about all of the politicians involved. For far too long, many Americans vote for someone for the "D" or the "R" without knowing who person is or what he or she stands for in regard to policies and laws.
Stop complimenting the clothes that don't exist, and speak the truth so we can actually strengthen the country and the people.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.