COLUMN: The Census may not show Tahlequah's true numbers

Well, we finally got the official number. While all the details still aren’t available at a local level, the 2020 U.S. Census says the total population of Tahlequah was 16,209 in April 2020. That raises an eyebrow, considering the total number for 2010 was 15,753. Over 10 years, we’ve only added 456 people – a growth rate of 2.9 percent. It kind of makes you wonder why we have a shortage of available housing, doesn’t it?
We have read of concerns about the accuracy of the Census. Tahlequah’s U.S. Census projected population for 2019 was 16,819, with the projection based upon historical growth trends. Using gut feeling and anecdotal information alone, I would have expected a larger number. The 2020 Census may be another institution affected by the combined forces of pandemic and politics during that year. I suspect we’ll be analyzing this particular national count for years to come.
By comparison, Oklahoma’s growth rate over the decade was 5.5 percent. Cherokee County as a whole only grew by 91 people over 10 years. Lack of funding; moving to a mostly online format when broadband access isn’t a given across the county; the distractions of a pandemic with the related social distancing; reduction of public interaction; and distrust of government in general – it all had an impact.
The Census may not be the most accurate way to document our population, but it’s the information that counts when it comes to divvying up a lot of federal money. It’s also the information used to redraw political boundaries. Even in Tahlequah, every 10 years a redistricting committee meets to recommend changes to our ward boundaries based upon the Census data. We have a committee at work who should be making recommendations within the next month or two.
Access to grants, funding for schools, roads, public works and hospitals, Medicaid, Head Start, SNAP benefits – that’s a short list of where the Census touches Tahlequah and Cherokee County every day. Future genealogists may be unable to track their long-lost ancestors through 2020. Potential retailers and developers start their decision-making with the Census and may look elsewhere for opportunity. We will feel the impact of a low count for a long time.
We’ll take advantage of any chance we may be given to make corrections. In the meanwhile, a fun game may be to see if you can name all 91 men, women and children who came to Cherokee County in the past decade. My 10-minute fast mental list is close to that number already. The best possible way you can react is to reach out to your 91 and try to make them feel like a welcome member of our community. I’ll even give you permission to work your welcome magic on a member of someone else’s 91.
If only there were a T-shirt to identify them, with “One of the 91” printed across their chests! That way we’d only have to be nice to those who count, right? Just kidding. We know we’re growing, and we know we can’t trust everything that comes from the government. Our trajectory and our future are ours to create.
We’ll keep being the community of caring, supportive, and involved individuals we are and grow stronger with all the diverse folks who are moving here looking for home. Like age, the Census is just a number.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
