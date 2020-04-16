The U.S. Constitution is based on the principle of federalism, in which power is divided between a central government and regional governments. And during the time the Articles of Confederation were being reworked to establish a more sound government, there were those framers of the Constitution who were suspicious of the Federalists' design for a stronger government than the government the Articles of Confederation created.
Those who stood in opposition against the new constitution were "Federalists" as well, yet the real issue that divided the framers at the 1787 Philadelphia Convention was whether the national government or the state governments would be supreme.
With the two sides at the convention nearly equally divided, the "Anti-Federalists" went on an all-out assault against just about every provision the new document contained, and even argued the revised constitution ignored the basic liberties, such as free speech and religion. The Anti-Federalists, however, had no bonafide design of their own to supplant the plan of the Federalists, and the Federalists always had the upper hand in terms of being able to politically outmaneuver their Anti-Federalist adversaries. Two-thirds of the state constitutional convention in New York were Anti-Federalists, yet John Jay's persuasiveness convinced many in his home state to join the Federalist cause and support ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
The 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides protection to the states and the people from a tyrannical federal government, and this amendment is a check on the "necessary and proper" power of Congress which is contained in the "elastic clause." I always refer to this amendment as the state sovereignty amendment because any of the powers not delegated to the national level of government are reserved to the states, or to the people. How many of you remember high school U.S. history where you were taught the difference between delegated powers, reserved powers, and shared powers?
President Donald Trump, on April 1, said he wanted to give governors "flexibility" on whether a stay-at-home policy is the most viable option for their constituents, but Trump did say he was looking into limiting air and rail travel due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In the midst of this pandemic, and with the system of federalism playing out against the backdrop of the lack of a unified 50-state response, this "fragmented" county-by-county gubernatorial approach to the virus should be called into question. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has drawn well-deserved criticism for not ordering a statewide shutdown of businesses where many people gather including bars, restaurants, and hair/nail salons.
Recently, Stitt reversed course and issued executive orders for all of Oklahoma's 77 counties which means that various nonessential businesses will close through the entire month of April.
This is a decision that Stitt said he "agonized over," and in the wake of such an infectious virus where the death toll is rising daily with a backlog of pending cases, Stitt is trying to protect the lives of Oklahomans while working to mitigate the impact on the Oklahoma economy.
We will, I think, always reflect on this time and wonder what the impact would have been had Stitt reacted much more swiftly with a statewide order. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had initially resisted the same type of statewide order, and followed the same type of county-by-county strategy as Stitt.
Some Americans believe Trump should be pushing for a unified national strategy while others claim the one-size-fits-all method has no place here. Ultimately, COVID-19 may be our nation's most challenging time in terms of state's rights since the U.S. Civil War.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
