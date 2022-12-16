COLUMN: The coming war over Hunter Biden

Republican lawmakers will take control of the House of Representatives on Jan. 3. That means that, among many other things, they will take control of the House's investigative committees and subcommittees. GOP leaders have already said they plan to probe the Biden administration's disastrous policy on the U.S.-Mexico border, the disastrous withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the disastrous failure to stop the flow of fentanyl into the U.S., and more.
There is clearly a lot to investigate. But the topic that will receive the most attention in the media and the political conversation will be the investigation into the business dealings of the Biden family - Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden. "Committee Republicans have spoken with multiple whistleblowers from numerous schemes involving the Biden family, reviewed Hunter Biden's laptop, and received documents of previously unknown transactions," House Oversight Committee chairman-to-be Rep. James Comer told a news conference on Nov. 17. "What we found are business plans aimed at targets around the world based on influence peddling, including with people closely tied to foreign governments like China and Russia." The Bidens, Comer said, "flourished and became millionaires by simply offering access to 'The Family.'" Comer is working hard to convince the public that his probe will be a Joe Biden investigation - that is, an investigation into the actions of the president of the United States - and not a Hunter Biden investigation. "In 2019, shortly after announcing his campaign for president, Joe Biden told the American people he had nothing to do with and never had conversations with his family about their business deals," Comer said on Nov. 17. "That was a lie. Whistleblowers describe President Biden as 'chairman of the board' for these businesses. He personally participated in meetings and phone calls. Documents show that he was a 'partner' with access to an office. To be clear: Joe Biden is the 'Big Guy.'" That last was a reference to Hunter Biden's repeated references to his father as the "Big Guy." Hunter's business partners used the phrase, too; one of them wrote that in a 2017 Chinese energy deal, 10% of the money would be "held by H for the big guy." Republicans know that for many years, Joe Biden, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1973 to 2009, described himself as "the poorest man in Congress." By that, what Biden meant was he was one of the most ethical men in Congress - that, unlike some, he did not use his office to cash in. Now, GOP investigators want to see if Biden benefited from his son's shadowy income stream. But the more Comer talks about substance - deals, business partners, money, bank records - the more Democrats and their allies in the political and journalism worlds accuse Republicans of beating a dead horse, or being obsessed with the pornography that the cocaine-addicted Hunter Biden made and kept on his laptop. And now, the Washington Post reports that a number of wealthy Biden supporters are planning an assault against the investigators and witnesses in the Hunter Biden probe. They are assembling what the Post calls a "sprawling infrastructure" that is "rapidly, almost frantically assembling to combat Republicans' plans to turn Hunter into a news story when the GOP takes over the House next year." The pro-Hunter group includes Kevin Morris, a high-powered entertainment attorney in Hollywood. Morris reportedly paid Hunter Biden's $2 million back taxes bill. He reportedly pays his friend's rent, too - around $20,000 a month. Morris reportedly is advising his friend and beneficiary to get tough with those Republicans who want to delve into the connection between Hunter Biden's highly lucrative business deals and Hunter Biden's father. According to the Post, Morris is advocating that Hunter file defamation suits against Fox News, against President Trump's son Eric, and against Rudy Giuliani. Morris also, according to the Post, wants "extensive research," which means dirt-digging, on "two potential witnesses against Hunter Biden - a spurned business partner named Tony Bobulinski and a computer repairman named John Paul Mac Isaac." It was Mac Isaac to whom Hunter took his laptop for repair and then apparently forgot what he had done with it. Morris is joined in advocating an aggressive strategy by David Brock, who in the 1990s styled himself a "right-wing hitman" writing articles attacking Bill and Hillary Clinton. Then Brock changed sides, trying to ingratiate himself with the people he earlier attacked. The right-wing hitman became a left-wing hitman. Now, Brock has formed a new group, Facts First USA, to fight Republicans who want to investigate Hunter Biden and other Biden administration topics. Some Democrats disagree with the aggressive strategy. After all, Hunter is a former drunk and crackhead who blew the money on booze, crack and prostitutes, after which he sought new, and even shadier, ways to further cash in on his father's name and influence.
Comer appears to be focused on the Joe Biden angle of the Hunter story. He wants to get copies of "suspicious activity reports" and delineate what he believes are the financial ties between Hunter and Joe Biden, as well as the president's brother Jim. " It's all about Joe Biden's business. "We're not trying to prove Hunter Biden is a bad actor," Comer said. "He is. Our investigation is about Joe Biden."
Byron York is political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.
