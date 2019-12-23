For only the third time in our nation’s history a president has been impeached. If fantasy and propaganda are put aside, there can be no doubt that the action taken by the United States House of Representatives was entirely appropriate. Even if it is a foregone conclusion that the Senate will not vote to remove President Trump from office, the House did what it is suppose to do and provided what level of accountability it could. In just less than a year, voters will have the opportunity to consider what the Senate apparently isn’t willing to.
But, another delusion has begun making the rounds on social media. That it is obviously incorrect isn’t enough in an era of anti-rationalism to keep it from being taken somewhat seriously by those who get their information from places like Facebook and Twitter. That it is so blatantly wrong hasn’t kept the ludicrous claim that President Trump may be eligible for additional time in office (due to impeachment or some other type of “playing the victim” card) from being argued by those who have no knowledge of history or the Constitution.
Let’s just state it plainly and as directly as possible. There are no circumstances under which impeachment allows for more than two terms in office for a president. There are no scenarios under which impeachment (or investigations, inquiries, or any other remotely similar process) would create an opportunity for additional time for a person to remain president or be reelected to the office for more than two terms. The 22nd Amendment is clear on this. No matter what legal, philosophical, or logical contortions someone may subject themselves to, it just isn’t possible.
I’ve had people cite what they believed was historical precedent that they believed (again, in obvious error) justified the mangling of the 22nd Amendment beyond recognition. They confidently asserted that Franklin Roosevelt got an exception to the two-term rule due to World War II. I was as disappointed in our society’s lack of civics education as anything else when I had to recently inform someone that executive term limits were enshrined in the Constitution AFTER Roosevelt had died and was no longer president. I was frightened as I have been in a long time that anyone would take seriously such a ridiculous assertion.
And that is what it is: ridiculousness. It doesn’t matter that Mike Huckabee mentioned it in a Tweet. As someone who should absolutely know better, he should be ashamed of himself for even broaching the topic. It doesn’t matter that President Trump has hinted that what he sees as presidential harassment would create an opportunity for upsetting the constitutionally mandated calendar of elections, or hard codes executive term limits, for the federal government. It bears repeating that, simply put, neither of those assertions are legally sound or constitutionally legitimate, and that there aren’t any permutations any situation involving an impeachment that would make them so.
So, when you’re on social media don’t share the misinformation that a president (Trump or any other) can have their time in office extended due to impeachment or investigations. If you’ve already shared or retweeted it, make the appropriate deletions. In fact, it would be helpful if a clarifying post, status update, or tweet was made to help rectify the situation. No matter the occupant of the White House, the consequences of such a misinformed, or even delusional, interpretation of the Constitution are dire.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.