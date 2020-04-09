It seems so simple – black and white, really. Parks are open, playgrounds are closed. The devil is in the details. Who’d have thunk we’d divide over whether the Skate Park should be open or not?
Well, I guess that could have been foreseen. The Skate Park is certainly a hybrid. It’s not a park in the "green grass and trees" kind of definition. It’s also not a playground in the "jungle gym and swings" definition. It’s also one of our most consistently used facilities. While the majority of our residents aren’t skaters, those who are skaters rely on the Skate Park for regular practice. It’s almost impossible to skate in the typical back yard.
Does the Skate Park have features? Yes. The ground is covered almost entirely by concrete dips, hills and sloped walls. (You can tell I’m not a skater; I'll bet all these have real names.) Skaters interact with the features primarily on their skateboards. Physical human contact with the surface happens when there is a fall. Technically, the same can be said for grass parks and people wearing shoes – but falls happen a lot more frequently on dips, hills, and sloped walls while on wheels.
Early on, there was a lot of concern about the large number of youngsters who gathered at the Skate Park as a hangout while school is out. We got word to the skater community that if the park was to stay open, they had to control their crowd and keep the number to 10 or less. That seemed to work, as monitored usage numbers were down and skaters were spread across the features, maintaining distance, for the most part. Now community members report large gatherings again.
Last weekend, a concerned citizen taped off access to the Skate Park. It’s hard to fault an individual who sees what may be a threat, then takes action to save others. However, COVID-19 isn’t the only threat at play, so there is more to consider.
One of the side effects of this stay-at-home, shelter-in-place, quarantine time is soaring rates of domestic violence and child abuse. Many of our skaters are young teen through young adult ages. There are lots of loveable attributes of this age group – but it’s also a group of people who push the family dynamic, question parental knowledge and authority, develop their own political thoughts and values. In short, this group sometimes needs to be out of the house, blowing some energy, and letting the steam at home dissipate. Their safety from this also-invisible threat has to be weighed as well.
There have been many discussions this week about closing the Skate Park. I really appreciate the caller who ultimately said, “Why does it have to be one or the other? Could there be a compromise?” The thought is that possibly, there could be designated hours when the park is available for use, with oversight. The rest of the time it would be closed.
You know I love a good compromise. The question then becomes defining the details. Which hours? Who could provide oversight? How to open and close a facility the size of the Skate Park? We will need the help of those who support the skating community if a compromise can be reached.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.