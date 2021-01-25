Despite calls for unity by the new administration, our partisan politicians and parties are far from it. Roughly half of the American voting public just want the other half to give the new president a chance, but the losing side is clamoring about fraud, interference from foreign governments, and calling the election unfair and the new president an illegitimate one.
A party won all branches of government, including the House, the Senate and the White House. The new president and congressional leadership are making plans to put their agenda into place, and the losing side is already mocking, doing all it can to stop it, and they actually have House members calling for impeachment. Many on the losing side are saying that while they don't like the policies of the new president, they are even more fearful of the vice president, and definitely do not want to see the veep advance to the presidency.
If you think I am talking about what happened this past week with the new Biden-Harris administration, you are wrong. I was describing everything that happened this week in 2016 with the Trump-Pence administration. It just so happens the exact same things are happening again today, just with each party playing the other role.
Regardless of whether you loved or loathed former President Trump, you have to admit he shook things up in Washington. He was disliked by all Democrats and at least a third of the Republicans, and I would imagine deep-rooted Washington insiders and long-term bureaucrats did not care for him much, either, considering he constantly referred to them as "the swamp" his entire time in office.
To watch the news, it is a new day; we have survived Armageddon and the 1,000 years of peace is now upon us. The lion and the lamb are lying together and all is well with the world. Only, it isn't. While it may seem that way in D.C., the rest of America still has massive issues that have to be worked on, and it is not going to come easily.
For most conservatives, the hypocrisy of many politicians - both Democrat and Republican - is still a major point of anger and contention.
An example happened within 24 hours of the inauguration, when President Biden issued an executive order of a mandatory mask mandate on all federal lands, but within a matter of hours was seen with his family at the Lincoln Memorial without a mask. President Trump was berated on a daily basis for not wearing a mask, and Americans across the nation have been lectured and ordered to wear masks even alone in their cars, but the new president and his family, after issuing an executive order, get an exemption because they were "celebrating."
The energy industry and America's energy independence also took a major hit on day one with the cancellation of the Keystone pipeline, drawing displeasure from the Canadians and killing thousands of American jobs. Ironically, the pipeline, which was safe and regulated, was done in the name of environmental protection.
Except, now fuel will have to be carried via trucking or rail, which will increase the chances of accidents and increase carbon emissions, thus defeating the supposed purpose. So, it was another D.C. act of show that will not do anything to help but will actually harm America's energy interests.
What that really means is it is back to business as usual in Washington, and that leads us to again being divided among the states. May God bless America, because we are going to need it.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
