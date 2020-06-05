Last week, I was exchanging information with a friend, who happens to be black. Though normally laid-back, over the past couple of years, he's become somewhat of an activist. I was complaining to him about not getting to swim due to COVID-19's closure of our local pool. I said I was in pain – physically because of that, and mentally, because of the constant attacks against my industry.
He said, "It could be worse." I said, "You're going to say, I could be dead," thinking of my husband's response to whiners. He replied, "No. I was going to say, you could be a black man." Then he chuckled. Although neither of us thought it was funny, we did consider it laced with irony.
Lately, I have been shocked to see several of my friends – some of whom I love dearly – say protesters of the past several days should be shot "on the spot"; demonstrations should be outlawed; and that they hope those who "make trouble" merely by marching are killed, or at least arrested. They seem to think what that Minnesota cop, Derek Chauvin, did was justified. It wasn't, even though some claim – without providing evidence, which I'm pretty big on – that his victim, George Floyd, was trying to pass a phony bill. Let's say that's true. Would any of us want our sons suffocated – and say they "deserved" it – just for having counterfeit money?
Floyd didn't "deserve" to die, and no bishop or priest in my church would ever condone what happened – nor would any other serious Christian. The man deserved to go through the court system and let a jury decide his fate – and it wouldn't have been death, because his wasn't a capital crime. Nor are the protests continuing around the world in response to the death of yet another black man at the hands of law enforcement. But therein lies the irony.
I have a pretty good memory when it comes to high-profile civil rights incidents, clashes among people and with cops, and I've noticed some of my more vocal friends are typically on the opposite side of people of color, whatever the situation – and their view of the "right to assembly" depends on who's assembling. They've been either silent about protests to demand that cities reopen, or totally supportive – and in some cases, actively participating, toting guns and eschewing masks. Some of these protesters threatened cops, too – and I know a few cops they threatened, some by coughing in their faces. Technically, that's assault.
Why shouldn't those protests be outlawed, or the anti-mask, "open up" protesters shot "on the spot"? Weren't they being "civilly disobedient"? Oh, wait, I forgot: They were fighting for their "rights." But I suppose the protesters calling attention to another case of racial injustice don't deserve rights – in this case, the freedom to survive without fear of being taken out by a rogue cop. I also wonder whether these people are thinking about their friends who are people of color. Doesn't it occur to them they are deeply hurting their friends with their comments? Or do they just collect non-white friends in an attempt to prove they're not racists? They should be utterly ashamed of their failure to walk the mile in another person's shoes.
Like my friend and conservative TDP columnist Randy Gibson, I'm a fierce defender of the First Amendment. I support the right of those in all groups to protest, and to do so without being gassed, beaten, or killed. That means I support the Women's March, LGBTQ activists, and the Black Lives Matter movement. It means I also support the protests of those who are concerned about our crumbling economy and want it fully reopened. If you don't want to wear a mask, I respect your decision, although I may keep my distance for now. But I'm flabbergasted that someone who is outraged at being asked to wear a mask isn't incensed at the murder of another human being. Don't you dare insult my intelligence by saying "All lives matter!" if you're among that group!
I uphold peaceful protests, and condemn violence and looting. All people of goodwill should feel that way. But since I know journalists in various parts of the country, I can also tell you some of the looters are evil-doers taking advantage of a situation. They don't give a hoot about their civil rights or anyone else's; they just want to cause trouble. And some are also "agent provocateurs" – either paid to be there, or intent on inciting a riot and getting others caught up in the heat of the moment so the incited – not the "agent" – will be dragged off to jail, or better yet, shot by the cops. How else can you explain photos of partially masked white faces lobbing concrete blocks through a window? Of course, my friends with the double standard won't believe that, because the photos, videos and testimony come from either the legitimate protesters, or even worse, journalists. You know, the "fake news media," who are also targeted by rogue cops, looters, extremists – and the politicians whose feet they hold to the fire.
We're getting ready to vote, but before we do, some of us need to take a good, hard look at the Constitution, because by failing to uphold every jot and iota, they've made themselves "enemies of the state," as some dub the media. Those familiar with at least the First Amendment realize the media, which is just doing their job, aren't the problem. The problem is the bigots who cherish their own rights but have no compunction about treading upon the rights of others. And, got news: The cops aren't "in charge," nor is the military, nor is President Trump or any other politician, despite what their fans insist. "We the People" are in charge.
Now, in case anyone has forgotten why we can protest, and is either too busy, lazy or ignorant to look it up, here's the First Amendment: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
Are you among those who have lost their way? If so, I pray the scales fall from your eyes and you see what you're doing to others – and to our country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.