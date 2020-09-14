Beginning on Sept. 29, voters will get four weekly opportunities to make side-by-side comparisons of the presidential and vice presidential candidates.
Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will debate once, on Oct. 7, and, if history is any guide, it will have little influence on the outcome of the election. But the final two events will again feature Joe Biden and Donald Trump, on Oct. 15 and 22. These debates are the last foreseeable opportunities for the candidates to change the trajectory of the race. For Biden, they are a chance to build on his lead. For Donald Trump, they offer the possibility of making up ground if he has not already done so by those dates. Most of the attention in the media seems to be on that horse race aspect of these debates, but there is another facet of them that has also captured pundits’ interest.
Biden and Trump are the two oldest nominees for president to come from the major parties. Frankly, they both show their age. Even without Trump’s exaggerations, which are part of an attempt to cast Biden as lacking the capacity or stamina for the job, it is apparent that Biden has, as it is often described when talking about players in the NFL, lost a step. It is also obvious, even to those who are not medically trained, that Trump is suffering from age-related impairments. That is not a criticism of either candidate; it is reality. It is a recognition of the undeniable effects of a process that affects all of us.
But there is a distinction between the candidates in how they have chosen to address the issue. Their reactions to questions about their health, age, and mental acuity are microcosms of this campaign and indicators of their personalities. That is undoubtedly true of any reactions to anything in a campaign. In fact, the whole point of a campaign is to make these types of comparisons. But this topic seems to be one that creates a stark relief between how the two men see the world and how they operate within it.
Biden is correct in saying it is fair to question the capacity of older candidates. He knows how strenuous the job of president is, seems to invite comparisons between him and his opponent regarding vigor, and appears eager to allow for them to be made at the upcoming debates. Trump, of course, takes a different approach. He applies his petty nicknames and has been accusing Biden of illicitly using performance-enhancing drugs. Seeing him do those things, even a casual observer can detect that Trump equates aging with becoming weak – not in the functional sense, but an egotistical one. He seems unable to recognize it is acceptable, within certain limits, for even a president to feel the effects of the passage of time.
Therein lies the problem, though. Putting aside any actual limitations imposed on the candidates by the process of aging, Biden’s responses to those concerns has been measured, genuine, and wise. Trump’s have been combative and impulsive, bordering on the erratic. Haven’t we had enough of that yet?
If the cognitive aspects of aging are going to become prominent in this campaign, then aging’s potential benefits in developing a steadying and unifying presence should, too, if for no other reason than those are things the country desperately needs right now. Some people may still need the debates to settle the cognitive question. For anyone paying attention, the questions of demeanor and emotional fitness was answered long ago.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
