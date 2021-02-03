There’s a big difference between reading about zip lining and actually strapping up and stepping off into thin air. You can watch the video of the newest roller coaster over and over. It’s not going to match that stomach drop when you finally get to take the ride. Knowing of something isn’t the same as living that thing.
I was sharply reminded how true this is last week. As I suspect most of you are, I am aware there are multiple food distribution events in Tahlequah. I see the Northeastern Oklahoma Food Bank box truck in town on a regular basis. I have friends who volunteer at the CARE Food Pantry or at monthly food events at church. I have read newspaper articles about how the pandemic has stretched the resources of the regional food distribution center. What else is there to know, right? There’s a need.
Be there at 10, they said. We can use the extra hands. Some of our regular volunteers aren’t going to be able to be there. So I put on my tennies, dressed warm to be outside in late January, and headed to the church parking lot. As I got near the church, I passed a row of cars pulled to the side of the road. That line snaked into the church parking lot – which was a bit surprising, since the distribution wasn’t scheduled to start until 11. A handful of church members were setting up tables and laying out empty boxes. A couple of ladies were starting to check people in, walking down the line of cars with clipboards. You see, to control the numbers, participants had to sign up and get a ticket two weeks earlier.
Eventually things got quiet. The box truck from Northeastern Oklahoma Food Bank was running late. Rumors started that the truck had been seen on the side of the highway. Maybe it had broken down. A quick glance confirmed the line of cars had grown significantly. Let’s look again at the food collected and waiting at the church. Three fishes feeding thousands? It’s a test of faith.
A great collective sigh of relief, the truck is here! While the driver is very friendly, she’s in a rush to unload. Northeastern Oklahoma means exactly that. She has multiple deliveries to make elsewhere. We get eight boxes of this, one case of that. Offloading takes about 10 minutes and the truck is gone. Now we scramble to evenly distribute the food into the waiting 120 boxes.
Let’s see. What do they get, these people who have been sitting in line for an hour and half for a once-a-month distribution? One head of lettuce, one 10-pound bag of potatoes, two dozen eggs, a small box of off-brand dry cereal, a dozen jalapeno peppers. That’s it. It’s going to be a long month. Thank goodness there are multiple food distribution events in Tahlequah, right?
Within an hour, a box of food had been placed in the trunk of each of the waiting cars, right up to the point we ran out. Then there were the cars with people who had spent all that time waiting, with the hope there may be some left for those without a ticket. Those conversations took a bit longer as church members tried to fill a need.
Living an experience. What a way to learn.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
