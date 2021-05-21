We take our eyes for granted, until we think they don't work anymore. I'm not talking about a gradual deterioration of sight, which we all experience as we age. I'm not even talking about my mother's macular degeneration, which her well-into-adulthood children learned about a few years ago when she warned us we'd probably inherit her misfortune.
Something scary happened to me last Wednesday night. I told a couple of colleagues about it after the episode had passed, and then, I decided to come clean in a semi-public way. I suspected if I didn't, word would leak out – it's a small town, after all – and I'd have to answer a bunch of private questions. If that happened, it might make the situation worse – because I'd have to spend even more time in front of a computer screen, which might have caused the problem in the first place.
I was at the office, and we were on deadline. Suddenly, I saw a small "ball" – more like a marble, really, right in the center of my field of vision. It had kaleidoscopic, rainbow colors and was wavy. I nevertheless kept trying to edit copy, peering around the little sphere, which quickly grew into a ring – and the edges of the ring were glowing, fuzzy, and multicolored.
I couldn't see anything; I was almost blind, except I could detect shapes and colors, but I couldn't read copy on the computer screen. It occurred to me that if this persisted, I could no longer do the job I've done for nearly 42 years. I told Grant, the night editor, and Gary, the publisher – they were the only ones left in the building – and then I realized I'd better try to drive the 16 miles home before it got worse. It was raining, and I was in my husband's battered "farm truck" – a 1993 GMC standard with no AC. Eventually, the ring expanded and turned into kind of an oval, and I could "see" through the middle just enough to finish up for the evening.
Thursday morning, my optometrist told me it was probably an "ocular migraine." I had forgotten I had one about six years ago – and under similar circumstances to the ones I'm facing now: I was working extremely long hours, in front of a computer screen. If it happens again, I'm told, I have to go get another MRI; there's a chance I had a mini-stroke. I seem OK now, as I told friends on Facebook, but my vacation can't come soon enough.
Interestingly, a number of them said they, too, had suffered ocular migraines. Mine wasn't painful, and neither were most of theirs. A few had more serious issues, with similar symptoms; some feared I really did have a mini-stroke and urged me to get to a doctor immediately. (Our group publisher in Joplin, Dale, called me the night it happened, and urged the same; I had talked to his editor, Andy, right after the episode, and Andy told him.)
Because I'm a journalist, gallows humor is part of my life. That's why, in the wake of this incident, every bad joke about eyes I've ever heard has blinked back into existence. Though it was among the more frightening 40 minutes in my life, I have to try looking on the bright side, even if it means low-brow humor. (See what I did there?)
First, I was recalling discussions with Laurie Hand and others, about the pitfalls of eating trout. These fish are always sold with their heads on, and their dead, milky eyes staring sadly at those who aim to purchase them. Years ago, I ran into Laurie in Reasor's during Lent, and as we were considering the fish case, she confessed: "I don't do eyes." I understand, and concur. Remember, I'm the person who can't eat chocolate Easter bunnies because they have a cute face.
Then, I remembered a comment my son made when he was about 6. My husband and I still laugh about it. I can't remember the context, but Cole said he was going to "keep a short eye out" for something or other. I corrected him, and told him it was a "sharp eye," but he didn't seem to care.
Eyes are especially important in digital parlance. Emojis would have little meaning on social media without the eye rolls, freaked-out stares, squints, winks, and tears oozing from lowered lids. There may be no such thing as a "short eye," but there is the ubiquitous "side eye." I looked it up on Merriam Webster to make sure I wasn't misunderstanding the significance. For anyone interested, the "side eye" is distinctively different from the "stink eye"; having been the recipient of the latter from my husband, I had no need to consult a dictionary.
Eyes, they say, are the windows to our soul. That must be why women pay for fake lashes that wave up and down like windshield wipers, and paint their eyebrows into inch-wide arches, giving the gal what looks to me like a permanent quizzical expression. These chicks seem determined to prove that "the eyes have it," and hope someone will "only have eyes" for them. It doesn't matter where they're from, although it might help if they're from Texas, so all eyes can be upon them.
But what happens if you don't have use of your eyes? It cannot be asserted, as the Eddie Glenn song "Whisky Gun" says of the Masons, "They got their eye on me and you." No one can be the apple of your eye, and you can't get a bird's-eye view, nor can you hit a bull's-eye – or the broad side of a barn, for that matter. No one will be able to catch your eye, nor will you be able to keep your eye on any ball, and while someone else might be in the public eye, you won't be part of that public. At least you can turn a blind eye – on just about everything.
I realize – or perhaps "Eye realize" – that we take our vision for granted, whether that entails taking the long view or some other. For now, I'll be grateful for being able to say, "I see" – and really meaning it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.