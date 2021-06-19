Over the past few weeks, I've been reminiscing about the city of Muskogee, and what it was like when I was a kid, growing up in Fort Gibson. Several people have been following those columns, and contributed their own memories. Jerry and Barbra Cook, who grew up there, are among them.
My most remarkable memory involves a passenger train out of Muskogee. My maternal grandfather worked for Frisco, which probably explains my love for trains. My sister and I were very young, and my brother too young to accompany us, when - and this may be a flawed vision - my grandparents took Lisa and I on what I remember being described as the last passenger train through Muskogee. My grandparents lived in Oklahoma City, so that may have been the destination, but my mind's eye sees my parents on the platform, waving, my mom holding my brother. There were red velvet bench seats in the train car.
Up Main a piece and on Broadway Avenue was Hunt's Department Store. Hunt's covered what might be called three storefronts, and one sold candy, petit fours and all sorts of delectable treats - and they took S&H Green Stamps! Then there was the men's shop, and the women's shop. There was a shoe section, right beside the ancient elevator, which had an operator. The kids' store was upstairs, and there was a balcony, and mysterious rooms cloaked with black drapes. You could pass by these nooks and crannies if you took the stairs instead of the elevator with the old guy who smelled like pipe smoke.
I had been told the part with the women's and kids' departments - and the balcony - had once been the old Broadway Theater. Indeed, from a certain angle on Okmulgee, until they tore the building down, you could still see the faint words painted on the bricks. The theater was "the best in town," those faded letters proclaimed. The vestiges of the old theater fascinated me more than anything about Hunt's - I imagined there was still a screen and maybe velvet seats, in the bowels of the store. About eight years ago, that building was razed by the same company that tore down two other famous Muskogee stores: S.H. Kress and Bully Good Saddle Shop. I never went in the latter, but I remember the horse. I'm not sure when Hunt's closed, but it was open before my husband and I got married, because we went in looking for stockings - the kind you wear with a garter belt - for my wedding dress. (Hinds was still open in Tahlequah, and that's where we got the hose.)
We kids went to a pediatrician called "Dr. Stratton." He was a kindly fellow who was already ancient at that time - 50 or so - but the coolest thing was his office, which was in what was - before Country Club Road erupted - in the swanky part of town. It was, in fact, a mansion with Greco-Roman pillars. We always wanted to run up the grand staircase, but no one let us - just like we were forbidden from going in the balcony of the old Ritz Theater, when it still stood. There were some beautiful, stately homes there - and may still be, for all I know.
Probably the coolest things about Muskogee in those days were the parks. Spaulding does still have a pool - and one of my best friends used to lifeguard there - but the site is bland compared to how it was in the mid-1960s. There was a monkey cage at Spaulding, and visiting it was one of my earliest memories of Muskogee. The branches of huge old trees drooped to the ground, and there was a shell bandstand. By then, it was crumbling, and I never heard of a band playing there. But the monkeys remained for a time. My dad told me people threw rocks at the monkeys, and the monkeys responded by throwing feces at the humans, and either they became too much trouble, or what passed for PETA moved in for the kill.
Yet Honor Heights - the crowning glory of Muskogee's park system - remains. As teenagers, we used to park up by the water tower, and make out in the cars. Sometimes there would be eight or 10 cars at once (and thank God my dad doesn't usually read my column). The Azalea Festival used to be glorious, and I marched in the parade every year while a twirler in high school. As kids, we would weave our way down the mountain, with its dim trails and flora, to where the park proper was located, and there was a big pond with swans in it. As teenagers, we used to hang out at the enormous pool complex nearby. There was a kiddie pool and a behemoth rectangular one with two one-meter boards and a "high dive." That's where I learned most of my dives. I got pretty good, too, until I saw a kid bust his head open one summer at Western Hills after he tried "one-upping" me. The blood bloom in the water - and my mother's screaming - convinced me this sport, which my dad encouraged, was a bit too hazardous. I was sad when they filled in the pools several years ago, and I even called someone at the city to gripe. They told me the plumbing was shot.
No, Muskogee isn't the same as it was when I was a kid, and its glory days may be past. Tahlequah, though - well, there's hope for us. We still have people like Beth Herrington who will never let developers take our best buildings and our best history.
