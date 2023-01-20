COLUMN: The gift of gab

As soon as I said my eye was twitching, everyone at the table moaned as if it were the plague.
Not because eye twitching is a terrible thing - they understood the implications and asked if I needed to talk about it.
Stress, in our family, comes in the form of eye twitching, neck rashes, and excessive non-sensible talking.
After my sister and I and our daughters shared eye-twitching episodes, we moved on to discuss everything - from life to death to what was the most fattening choice on the menu. Sometimes we all talk at once, sometimes we take turns - but one thing for sure - it's constant.
Not that long ago, my sister and I were listening to our mom, aunt, and grandma talk about these same life issues. It's an inherited trait - the gift of gab.
I realize it's difficult for guys to understand, since they don't normally call their brother to ask how the new shoes fit or if he thinks it's Ok to wear white dress pants after Labor Day. Besides, a guy can say everything in one sentence, while a woman needs at least four paragraphs.
Sometimes after the five of us girls have been together all evening, we can still manage to think of things we forgot to say and have to call after we get home. You know, important things like, "Did you think the food was good?" or "I think I'm going to wear my new boots to work tomorrow."
When guys call each other and ask how things are going they expect a generic response of a simple "good," whether it is or not. Women need 30 minutes to describe how good life is or to detail how crummy things are, and can say the same thing 20 different ways until it begins to all run together.
I know I've talked too long when my mans' eyes cloud over and he begins to nod in agreement, whether the conversations calls for it or not. He's too polite to tell me he could care less about the new recipes I found or how I'm going to create a spring wreath - so he sits patiently and waits for it to be over - unless he can fix or resolve my issue in less than 10 minutes.
It's a good balance I have with the people in my life. If I need a long-winded conversation about everything and sometimes about nothing, I call my sister or one of my daughters. When I want to know the truth of the matter, I talk with the man in my life who can fix everything from a broken nail to a broken heart - as long as it can be done during half-time.
When all else fails I talk to myself, and that's when the eye twitching starts.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
