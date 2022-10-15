COLUMN: The health benefits of soup

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Sequoyah, southwestern Adair and southeastern Cherokee Counties through 1030 PM CDT... At 929 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 3 miles northeast of Lake Tenkiller State Park, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include... Stilwell... Marble City... Cookson... Brushy Lake State Park... Brushy... Cherokee Landing State Park... Bunch... Lake Tenkiller State Park... Box... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for east central Oklahoma. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH