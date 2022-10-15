COLUMN: The health benefits of soup

Soup is usually a go-to during the colder fall and winter months.
There're so many different combinations and nearly all of them are one-pot meals. It's also convenient that they can be made in a slow cooker. There are even some health benefits to eating soup. Regularly eating soup might help you shed some unwanted pounds and help you get over a cold faster. On Saturday, I presented information at the Tahlequah Farmer's Market about the health benefits of soup and some recipes for simple, tasty soups.
Begin with a flavorful vegetable base, like diced onions, carrots, peppers, and celery. Cook over a medium-low heat until soft. Add a tomato paste and herbs/spices that you like, stir into the veggie mix for about five minutes. When it is nice and fragrant add a cup of stock into the pot and deglaze the pot by scraping any brown bits off the bottom with a wooden spatula. Add remaining stock and bring to a boil. At this point you can add a cup of lentils and perhaps a cup of frozen corn. Then simmer for an hour. You could then add fresh spinach, and turn off the heat and enjoy.
The fluid content in the soup binds with the other ingredients to slow down gastric emptying, keeping our stomach fuller for longer. One study at Pennsylvania State University showed participants who had a low calorie - 150 calorie average - broth-based soup before a meal consumed 20% fewer calories. The research showed similar results for pureed soups and those with whole foods in them, which contain easy to digest fiber that keeps us full.
For a soup with less sodium, purchase low-sodium or unsalted canned foods when possible. Rinsing the canned item can also help reduce the sodium. The American Heart Association says the average American consumes more sodium than we should. So making a few changes, like this example of purchasing foods without salt added, can help cut back on our sodium intake and improve our blood pressure and heart health. Unsalted or low-sodium options usually do not cost more than regular canned goods.
You can use your own mixes or herbs and spices to create a wonderful, flavored soup without purchasing seasoning packets, which also usually contains more sodium. For instance, to create your own taco seasoning simply combine cumin, chili powder, garlic, and paprika. If you want to add a little more spice to your recipe, use a little cayenne pepper. Some soup recipes call for coconut milk. If you are using a recipe that does call for coconut milk, look for unsweetened or no added sugar items. Coconut milk is higher in fat and calories but adds thickness to the soup recipes. You can substitute extra broth or water to the recipe if you are trying to cut calories.
Soup really does play a role in fighting off a cold. Your "Favorite Chicken Noodle Soup" really will help get you on the road to recovery. The hot broth can clear congestion and ease a sore throat. Plus it provides fluids and electrolytes our body needs, especially during illness. The chicken provides protein while the vegetables and whole-grain noodles provide vitamins and minerals that boost our immune system.
Heather Winn is family and consumer sciences educator for the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
