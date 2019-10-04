This is an evil time of the year. Mind you, it's not because Halloween represents a malevolent force, including a red-skinned dude with horns and a pointy tale. Since I understand that holiday's roots, I know the spin some folks have put on it in modern times would fill a barrel with baloney.
It's my favorite time of year; I've said that before. But it's because I like the adrenaline rush given by spook houses, and I visit as many as I can. My husband and I just returned from Florida, where we attended one of the best festivals: Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. I guarantee you'll be creeped out or freaked out in the 10 "haunted houses," but even with an Express Pass, you probably won't make it through all of them.
We also did the mild-mannered Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. You can wear costumes to this, and we did; as we have for years, Chris dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow and I was a pirate wench. We'll have to find another gig next year, as he lost his bandana with beaded braids on one of the rides. The object of the party is to trick-or-treat through the park, picking up handfuls of candy at stations manned by "cast members" with the same barrels used for the baloney. Last year, when we were deep into our keto diet (which we are about to resume), cast members seemed to sense this and filled our sacks with booty. This year, they remembered us - because our costumes have been repeatedly recycled, or because we looked fatter and were assumed to be seeking sweets. So while folks around us scored gobs of treats, we got one stingy piece of candy and were send on our way. And the candy proffered was almost always something I hate, like a packet of gummies or a Peep. In my opinion, nothing in the realm of edibles is as gross as a Peep.
But although I don't want to eat the candy, collecting it is another matter. We paid good money for the tickets to that party, and by god, we were going to leave with several pounds of candy. We rode coasters, too - and the lines were shorter than usual, since everyone else was determined to score sweets. It becomes a mission: When I feel cast members are holding back, I go through their lines until, in an embarrassed attempt to get rid of me, they cough up the goods. This is not seemly behavior for a woman of almost 60, but I don't care.
We aren't the only ones fixated on getting our just desserts. We observed a number of people on motorized scooters, each of whom was quite large, surrounded by bags of candy, hanging from handlebars and bumpers and stuffed into baskets. We even saw one pulling a wagon, which contained six or seven bags. Each time these folks would chug through a candy line, they'd wait expectantly until the put-upon cast members added to each of the bags in the entourage.
So now we're back home, with two boxes full of candy. Chris separated the chocolate from the Skittles, Starbursts, and disgusting chewy Lifesavers. Those will be foisted upon my colleagues. The chocolates, though, will be picked at by anyone in our abode until they're gone. I don't want or need these things. A psychiatrist might analyze my problem, but at its core is a streak of gluttony no number of priestly confessions will remove.
Halloween isn't evil, but the candy is. A lawyer might make the case that all holidays are evil to one degree or another, since all come with artery-clogging junk. Retailers understand this temptation is difficult to resist, because we're seeing the bags on the shelves right after Labor Day. After Oct. 31, the Christmas candy - the same Halloween fare, but now in red, green, silver and gold wrappers - will show up. Then, the pink- and red-wrapped Valentine's Day junk will appear. After that - well, Easter may be the worst offender of them all.
The best that can be said about other holidays is that they don't tout candy corn. On Facebook the other day, Carol Choate posted an article about the least-favorite Halloween candies, with the author asserting that candy corn was eschewed by the more discriminating candy consumers. Carol not only confessed that she liked candy corn, but that she first ate the "top" (which is usually green or brown), then the white "tip," and only after that did she chow down on the orange middle section.
I was relieved. Although Mellowcreme Pumpkins (which I call "scary pumpkins") are my preferred target, they're made of the same stuff: sugar and god-knows-what other crap. But I first eat the green "cap" of the pumpkin, then finish the orange "gourd." This is an idiosyncrasy not unlike that of Easter revelers who pick the crunchy eyes off their chocolate bunnies, then bite off the ears before they move onto the sad hollow bodies.
Now that I think about it, I remember seeing some red, pink and white candy corn last Valentine's Day, and some pastels for Easter. Perhaps these nuggets of nastiness, like the infernal Peeps, are making the rounds. I'm waiting for the first turkey-brown Peep to appear for Thanksgiving so I can chastise anyone tasteless enough to eat one.
My grousing puzzles my husband, who consumes several dozen mini-Mounds bars and Paydays each fall. After a night of trick-or-treating at Disney, he always says, "Why can't we just take the money we spend on tickets, buy a few bags of candy, and spend the rest on tools, or at least a nice dinner?" Clearly, like everyone else, he's missing the point.
