If the problem was only a matter of many people being homeless, it would have been solved long ago. Unfortunately, poverty and homelessness are many-headed monsters which must be defeated together if we hope to make significant progress. I know that sounds counter intuitive, but let's stop and think for a minute.
People are homeless for many different reasons. Sometimes it is a mater of location. For example, if someone doesn't have transportation, a home has to be within walking distance of a place of employment and a place to buy food. Water has to be available, and if the place where the homeless are congregated is not served by some sort of restroom facilities, it soon becomes uninhabitable.
Sometimes people are homeless for economic reasons. Detroit, Michigan, was once one of the most beautiful, progressive cities in the country, but its major business, the automobile industry, started moving elsewhere, and it had a devastating effect on the area.
In other cases, people become homeless for political reasons. For example, prominent citizens might demand that officials "clean up" some blighted area of their city. In the process, the residents of the blighted area would be thrown out on the street if rents elsewhere are unaffordable.
The workplace itself is often the source of homelessness. Sometimes wages are too low for anybody to realistically survive. Sometimes workers are displaced by others from outside the area. Sometimes the pressures of the job extract such a high cost in terms of wear and tear on the body or mind that workers are worn out and discarded indiscriminately.
And, sometimes people are just beaten down by failure, poor choices, incompetence, lack of marketable skills, unattractive features, mental deficiencies, and, yes, laziness, that there is just no more will to fight and it becomes a brutish struggle to survive.
I could go on listing things that contribute to homelessness and poverty, but they are all interlocking contributors to the problem. They need to be fixed together, so what is to be done? Are we just going to abandon the homeless and poverty stricken to their fate and go on with our lives, unseeing, uncaring, and unmotivated?
Not if we know what is good for us. No man is an island. We either rise or eventually fall together, because any society is only as successful as its weakest members. The more weak links there are, the more they drag society down. No matter how successful a society might seem, when a tipping point is reached and there is an overwhelming preponderance of losers, corruption rises and that society loses its vitality. Think of the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution, and many South American societies.
Call me crazy, if you will, but I believe that desperate times call for desperate measures. I believe that a peaceful resolution of our differences and a united, prosperous future is unlikely to come unless Elizabeth Warren is elected president and she can be persuaded to revise a number of her more extreme "plans." Her experience, intelligence, leadership ability, and past behavior qualify her to adopt the role of mediator and cause rich and poor, left and right, and intelligent people of all stripes to sit down together on a level playing field and work out a sensible plan to get America back on track. If anybody has a better idea, let's hear it.
Realistically speaking, I don't believe that will happen. Heaven help us, because everything else looks divisive, alienating, and hostile, if not hopeless.
Fred Gibson, of Tahlequah, is a retired educator with an ongoing interest in U.S. and world politics.
