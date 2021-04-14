When you seek out, and are aligned with Trumpism, what can be the result in terms of party ideology? I believe you can look no further than what is transpiring as nothing more than a bona fide culture war, with the Republicans attempting to own the Democrats. It doesn’t have to involve a policy strategy, but rather a strategy of simply converting raw emotion into political power. Republicans have been exploiting and manipulating white voters’ fear of a changing cultural landscape.
Whether it is Rep. Kevin McCarthy spinning lies about the outlawing of Dr. Seuss books during a speech about a voting rights bill, or Georgia state legislators voting to end tax breaks for Delta Airlines, I think it is fair to say the ideology of the modern-day GOP is embracing a siege mentality with a confusing and contradictory message.
For example, the traditional Republican conservative DNA is rooted in corporate tax breaks unless those corporations are involved in boycotts of a state’s voter suppression laws. And while I am no fan of the Citizens United Supreme Court ruling, as unlimited corporate campaign spending certainly does not level the playing field regarding equity in the area of campaign finance, the high court did rule that corporate money enjoys free speech protection.
Republicans, though, continue to denounce some corporations because of “cancel culture” decisions at the corporate office that pertain to Hasbro designating a gender-neutral plastic Potato Head toy. Sen. Mitch McConnell and other GOP hill lawmakers were not acting deficit-responsible when former President Donald Trump signed the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. And the bill was a win-win for the wealthy, banks, and corporations, considering the corporate rate tax reduction is permanent in terms of profits, estate tax, and investment income.
Currently, the GOP has no real platform, so the party is continuing the offensive against President Joe Biden’s agenda in the wake of the budget reconciliation victory of the American Rescue Plan. Naturally, the GOP will continue to rage against the cost of infrastructure, even though as Trump was signing the 2017 tax code overhaul bill, neither McConnell nor the other GOP rank and file seemed to be interested in a balanced budget. There is a Democratic president in the White House and a slim Democratic majority in Congress, so of course, McConnell and party are anti-deficit crusaders now.
In the final analysis as the GOP continues the culture war against the “woke” corporations, whom they see as yielding to the liberal backlash against voter restriction laws, the Republican deficit hawks – who have based their political careers on letting the corporations run wild with tax breaks – are governing in a confused mindset devoid of any wisely-crafted economic policy. The GOP is embracing white rage against liberalism and political correctness. Ultimately, the GOP approves of tax reductions for corporate America – unless, of course, those corporations denounce measures to curb democracy.
When your party is based on Trumpism, everything intellectual and rational is left behind, and replaced by unprincipled retaliation against those who still believe in a functioning democracy. And the GOP has yet to build a platform that will help the American working class – unless the Republican culture war on immigration, the rage against “woke” corporations, Big Tech, and COVID lockdowns are in the best interest of the working class itself.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
