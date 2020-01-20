No matter what people may try to tell you, there is a measurable impact of tariffs on the consumers. However, the impact – at least, at this point – is minimal at its worst, and for the most part is virtually undetectable to those who buy merchandise.
How is it that possible when tariffs to a country (China, for instance) may run into the billions of dollars? It's very simple if you are capable of doing even simple math. For instance, say we have levied tariffs equaling $15 billion against China. Two things will happen to mitigate the impact on consumers in this country.
First, the Chinese will lower the prices they expect to receive for their items to offset the tariffs. This is called an illegal subsidy, but the Chinese have been doing this for decades without anyone doing anything about it. In the short term, the Chinese are willing to take less profit to maintain their market share, because they know that in the long-term, they will still reap the profits they desire after they have driven their competitors out of the market (this is what Walmart does).
They will also devalue their currency so that what they lose will be minimal. In addition, they can pay the workers in their factories whatever they want without interference because the state owns everything – that is, assuming what they are producing isn’t made in a slave-factory using prisoners and/or child labor. So, the impact to China is minimal, unless the tariffs stay in place for a very long time.
Second, even if the Chinese did not lower the price on items, when you spread-out $15 billion across a population of approximately 400 million people – a rough estimate of the population of the U.S. – that comes to less than $42 per person in this country per year. For the Chinese, this is an insignificant increase in their trade costs with us and can be taken in stride very easily. Moreover, an increase of $41 spread over a year is not even noticeable to consumers who might buy a product once or twice in that time. What does that come to in real terms? An increase of a little less 11.5 cents. We spend more than that in a day to use our phones.
Why does everyone get upset over such a tiny increase? Because it signals to the Chinese that we can interrupt their trade with us, should we so choose, and can live without their trade very nicely. That’s because other countries and manufacturers will flock to fill any gaps created, should we stop trading with China. Would there be temporary interruptions in products available and possible rising prices for items? Perhaps, but only temporarily. The reason is that the U.S. can get along very nicely without having any trade at all with China, but China’s economy would collapse without trade with us.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
