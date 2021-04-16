A few weeks ago, we found out our diesel pickup truck needs serious work, or we need a new vehicle, which we can't afford. I've had a resurgence of health problems, exacerbated by the NSU pool's indefinite closure, owing to a missing "part." As far as work, April is the worst month of the year. And an incident a few weeks ago brought out a small handful of hateful trolls, with insults and threats of bodily harm.
Turning 61 on my birthday, April 10, would have been bad enough. But that morning, we learned my beloved father-in-law had passed away just before midnight. It wasn't unexpected, but my husband, Chris, was more grief-stricken than he thought he'd be, and our son was devastated. He loved his grandpa. But "Papa Joe," as his granddaughter Hannah called him, had been around a while – it would have been 91 years in May – and I suspect he figured that was long enough.
I didn't know my in-laws very well at the time my husband and I were married. At our rehearsal dinner, Joe asked me what I called my own father. I told him, "Dad," so he said, "Then you will call me Pop." And so it has been ever since. This occasionally causes confusion, because my father's grandchildren all call him "Pops." To Cole, though, "Pop" was simply "Grandpa," and Mom – which I called my mother-in-law, while my own mother is "Momma" – was just Grandma. Also at that rehearsal dinner, my father-in-law made me stomp grapes. It was, he said, a tradition in his Italian family; his parents, after all, had gone through Ellis Island. There are photos from that moment, when both Pop and Chris still had black in their curly hair. That was going on 34 years ago.
Mom died on Feb. 11, 2013 – the same day Pope Benedict resigned. Pop called me at work to tell me, so I talked to him before Chris did. Pop didn’t want us to take off work; he assured me he was fine, and he was busy. He was having Mom cremated, and when he joined her in the afterlife, only then would there be a funeral Mass for both of them. I tried to get him to fly to Oklahoma to stay with us, but he repeated he had a lot to do. I told him I loved him; he said he loved me, too.
I would describe Pop the same way now as ever: a thoughtful, discerning and hard-working Italian man from New Jersey who graduated from the school of hard knocks, stoic but with a wry sense of humor and a penchant for teasing his loved ones. He had a way of laughing silently, though you could see his shoulders shake. My husband does this sometimes, too, although these days, there's not much to laugh about.
When Mom died, she had been suffering from dementia for years. Her own mother had dementia, and the thought of getting it herself – and losing her dignity – terrified her. Mom was a registered nurse, but later worked as a diabetes educator and saleswoman for Johnson & Johnson. She was smart, educated fun-loving, and engaged in her community and the world around her. And, for Pop, she was his entire world – at least after Chris and his sister, Cathy, were grown.
But if Mom was Pop's world, the Church was his universe. It was because of Mom and Pop that I converted to Catholicism. Mom went to church once a week, and on high holidays, but Pop attended Mass daily. Mom once said – half-joking, half in frustration – that he was either “on his knees in church, or on his ass in front of the TV.” I would not deign to argue the point. Last year, he lost his license, and I'm pretty sure the inability to attend Mass daily was the final straw that caused Pop to throw up his hands, and decide – deliberately and cognitively – to join Mom. He never lost his faculties.
Pop was in many ways a traditional Italian man. One of his favorite dishes was the classic “sausage and bell peppers,” which Mom cooked with onions in a marinara sauce. She had a lasagna recipe passed down to her by her own mother-in-law, “Grandma Francis." Italians also tend to express opinions, and with extreme volume. One does not have to be a full-blood like Pop to display that characteristic. If you live with someone of Italian descent, you must learn to yell and gesticulate wildly, because that’s the only way you’ll get your point across, much less be heard over the cacophony created by other Italians in the room.
Italians are known for colorful verbiage. My favorite story, which Mom used to tell, was about my father-in-law’s behavior behind the wheel in California traffic jams. Pop spoke only Italian the first five or six years of his life, and though he claimed to have forgotten most of it, that wasn't really true. And when he was newly married, he remembered plenty. As the story goes, Joe would yell and curse at other drivers in Italian, and was especially fond of a certain phrase, but would never translate. Not long after he and Barbara were married, they went to New Jersey, where Barbara met her father-in-law, James, for the first time. Barbara worked up the courage to ask James what that phrase meant. His eyes grew huge, and he began to wave his arms, as Italians are wont to do, then said: “I doan-a care WHOOOO it-tis. You doan-a take-a that offa NOOOObody – not even my Joey!”
Several years ago, I asked Pop what the phrase meant. He said, “Shame on you!” and wouldn’t translate, but I could tell he was chuckling silently. Anyway, I already knew the first part was a variant of the f-word, and with a little research, I got pretty close on the second. Let’s just say the result was a not-very-nice description of a woman.
Pop became progressively more G-rated as the years went by, but he still remembered the naughty words; he just wouldn't repeat them. The only time he got especially lively was when Mom was behind the wheel, although she was a better driver than he was. Cathy's husband, Andy, and I were nervous wrecks after a lengthy trip with the four Cisterninos, flapping their arms and yelling, and Pop occasionally screaming, "JESUS, Barbara!" when she drove. He meant it as a prayer.
Pop treated me as well as he did his two children; about the worse thing he did was jokingly try to force me to listen to Rush Limbaugh. He wasn't a man of many words, but he was always there, in the background, supportive and concerned. I expect that won't change; his spirit remains, even if his body is gone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.