COLUMN: The itsy-bitsy spider

Dads’ stories grew like weeds in the garden. After his car had “engine problems,” and he could no longer drive, his imagination was influenced by what was on TV that day.
Thankfully he quickly forgot the car wouldn’t start, as he told my brother it was because the government said he was too old (too much "Dragnet") and then told my sister I was trying to keep him at home so I could spy on him ("Hawaii Five-0"). Either way, I'm glad I made the decision to derail his driving days, as he couldn’t always remember his way home.
It's a good thing Dad had a sense of humor, because when I laughed at the things he would say, he would laugh, too, even though it wasn’t really funny to him. This same scenario is beginning to happen when my sister and I hang out with our daughters. One of us will make a comment on something that doesn’t have anything to do with the ongoing conversation, and we’ll break out in laughter while our daughters look at us as if we’ve lost our minds. They don’t yet get the humor, when your mind isn’t clicking on all of its cylinders. Whether it’s forgetting the name of a simple object or jumbling words when trying to tell a story, it has to become funny; otherwise it would be scary.
Anyone our age is in the same boat; some just don’t want to admit to it. My sister and I are embracing senility and don’t have a problem repeating the stupid thing one of us said, which makes us laugh again, while the daughters cringe.
I never understood how my mom could ever get my name wrong and sometimes even call me by the dog's name, until now. I try to think before I speak, but on "cousin overnight" – when five of the grandkids, ages 9 and below, are here – everything goes. They know now, if I’m looking at them, and even if I call them by the wrong name, they will answer. The adult children aren’t as forgiving, but at least I haven’t called them by my dog's name yet.
I was at the grocery store today doing some shopping and made a pit stop. When I walked in, I noticed a lady was standing in the stall with her phone, taking a picture of something on the floor. She was my age and asked if I would come take a look at this strange spider in the stall. Sure, I said, why not?
It indeed was strange-looking, with a huge pink body and little green legs all sprawled out. When I bent over to get a closer look, I realized it was the bud off of a flower. “It’s heck to get old,” she said as we went into our separate stalls.
We laughed the entire time, while doing our business. Laughter really is the best medicine.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
