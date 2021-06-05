As this country just marked the 100th year since the 1921 Race Massacre in Tulsa, OK, another great date of significance is coming this June. The independence of African Slaves brought to America happened June 19th 1865. This date is commemorated yearly as a day of independence of Black people. We earned our freedom that should not have to have been earned. These men and women endured hundreds of years of torture, pain, violence, rape, beatings, castration, etc… at the hands of their so-called masters.
Black people became free in 1865, but although they were generators of great wealth for white landowners, were not given a portion of the wealth they created. Although they were free, they were just turned out within America with no way of making a living except to continue to offer their services as a field hand or laborer.
The story of the Black African in America is unique from any other race of people. They did not seek this land for a better opportunity. They were enslaved by their own people in some instances in Africa and sold to white pirates. They were captured in their home lands, according to many years of passed down stories, and brought to a new land to live out their days under the rule of an illegitimate land occupier who stole the land from native people.
There are so many people in America who want Black people to forget and move on about Black slavery, racism, broken promises, and pain because they feel that these things happened are too far in the past to worry about now. You can just browse the comment sections of Facebook when anything about Juneteenth, Slavery, 1921 Race Massacre, or other topics about Black people pain is posted by news media outlets; you will see the soul of racist America. Luckily the racists in America are a small percentage, but it will take the white majority to aggressively stamp out the racism by the majority. It is my firm belief that men created racism and it will take men to limit racism.
As we embark on another year of independence, the goal is still the same - fight for equality, take care of our communities, educate our people, elevate our people, and continue to find our way in a land called America. To see the celebrations across America by Black people as they celebrate their independence from mob rule, it should give other Americans a moment to celebrate as well because we are all Americans. Black people have a lot to still accomplish to achieve what our ancestors wanted us to accomplish.
I have seen a renewed push for achieving success in the Black community over the past years and I am proud to see all the people who are striving to achieve whatever success looks like to them. There is a more focused effort to come together and support each other's businesses and community efforts. The pride of our people has always been there, and we are seeing the fruits of our labor witnessed. With every footstep across the graduation stage, with every business loan approved, with every crowdfunding campaign that is successful, with couples who decide to come together to raise their child, with every march for equality, Black people take a step closer to realizing our dreams. Join the Black community who has given so much to America as they celebrate their independence.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.