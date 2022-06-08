The Supreme Court clarified in 2008 in D.C. v. Heller that an individual does have a right to possess a firearm independent of service in a well-regulated militia, and in that same ruling, the high court also clarified the government can pass gun regulations.
Ultimately, D.C. v. Heller rejected the “collective right” view about firearms. What the court did was to uphold the “individual right” theory of the meaning of the Second Amendment. It was a decision that should have settled the Second Amendment confusion, as the 2008 majority opinion guarantees an individual right to possess firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home. But despite this SCOTUS ruling, many cite sensible gun restrictions as "infringement."
Gun regulations are not an infringement on anyone's Second Amendment rights at all, and if you do not have any felonies on your record, then why are you so concerned about expanded background checks? The expanded checks are designed to keep firearms from falling into the hands of unstable and dangerous individuals. The 2015 Charleston shooting is a prime example of the loophole that allows firearms transactions to proceed, despite an incomplete background check.
I see ridiculous memes on Facebook that use totally flawed logic, like "so let's ban all cars from sober drivers." First of all, there are too many people in America who are incredibly delusional and who actually believe the government is going to embark on a massive gun confiscation program. The government doesn't want to infringe on a person's Second Amendment rights, but rather make the country safer.
Gun control is effective because fewer guns in private hands means reduced gun violence, and fewer mass shootings. And in the wake of the Port Arthur, Australia, shooting in 1996, the Australian government implemented a strict licensing and registration program, as well as a massive buyback program. Those who own guns are more likely to say gun control won’t reduce mass shootings. And those who don’t own firearms support restricting access in order to eliminate the danger of mass shootings. So there is this bifurcation in the American public. And that also contributes to why Congress can’t do, or hasn’t done, anything about gun control.
I think it is too simplistic to say interest groups like the NRA control everything in our society. It is not only about the phone calls or donations, but rather the NRA has done the research with the metric data they can present to Congress about how the constituents don’t want various bills enacted. Unfortunately, there are two much-needed background check bills stalled in Congress. HR 1446, backed by Rep. Jim Clyburn, would increase the time of a background check from three business days to a minimum of 10 business days. And HR 8 would expand screenings for all firearm sales in the country, including unlicensed as well as private gun dealers.
The Second Amendment rights of Americans are upheld, but if you as an American citizen violate the federal or state statutes from a felony standpoint, then you lose that right. A person who has been convicted of especially violent felony crimes deserves to lose that right. Australia, Britain, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, and Germany all passed restrictive firearm laws following mass shootings. Yet mass shootings occur in the U.S. with depressing regularity. And there is still no gun control.
This is a gun-obsessed nation, and when you compare homicide rates around the world to the United States, the need for gun control becomes quite clear. Thoughts and prayers don’t matter to the dead.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
