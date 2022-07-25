COLUMN: The 'lost' U.S. Secret Service messages

The Secret Service has been the source of a lot of news recently. Apparently, their primary protectee tried to put himself into a potentially harmful situation, even going so far as to get physical with an agent assigned to protect him.
The Jan. 6 Committee revealed the pressures and stresses the vice-presidential detail was subjected to during the attack on the Capitol Building. The agency’s director has also announced his retirement. That retirement is likely related to the loss of text messages, sent using government-issued phones, during a planned changeout of devices in the Secret Service.
Because those messages were sent on, or near, Jan. 6, suspicions have arisen that the loss of the messages was a deliberate deletion. Given the presumed technical acumen of the Secret Service, it is difficult to not wonder what may have happened to cause the deletion of the messages. The timing of the director’s retirement only adds to the suspicions.
Even if the retirement announcement was unrelated to the missing messages, it does not change the fact that important information was lost due to organizational nonfeasance, technical misfeasance, or outright malfeasance. Someone, or a group of individuals, in the Secret Service committed one of those three types of actions. The realistic alternatives are that they may have failed to retain the texts due to oversight, erroneously erased the messages, or intentionally deleted them for corrupt purposes. None of those three options are palatable, but some are more ominous than others.
The first alternative, a bureaucratic omission, seems highly unlikely. The events related to the timeframe of the lost messages undoubtedly led to a recognition of the importance of those messages. While a variation of Hanlon’s razor would usually apply to this situation, it is improbable that preservation of the messages was simply overlooked or forgotten.
The second possibility – a simple mistake during the transition to the use of the new phones in the agency – also seems implausible. Without more knowledge of things like the processes, procedures, and technologies involved, it would be hard to estimate the odds of an accidental erasure, but under almost any circumstances, it is difficult to imagine a scenario under which someone pressing the wrong button or making some other minor human error would result in the loss of so much information that was distributed across so many devices.
Unfortunately, that leaves the third alternative as the most likely one – that someone, somewhere inside the U.S. Secret Service, decided those messages needed to be deleted. That leads to the inevitable questions of, “Why?”
Maybe, as the Secret Service claims, there was nothing relevant to the Capitol attack in the messages. That is a dubious explanation. But since the committee has revealed the vice president’s detail did fear for their physical safety to the point that they were conveying personal messages to loved ones using other means of communication, perhaps the lost text messages only contained that type of information. Although there may not be much revelatory value in such messages, they are contextually important, pertinent to the committee’s investigation, and legally required to be preserved.
What is more likely is a determination was made that it would be best that the messages not be made available to the Inspector General of the Homeland Security Department, Congress, or the public and chose to allow them to be lost, reminiscent of the 19 seconds of the Watergate recordings. The Secret Service may be reminded of the lesson Richard Nixon learned then: The coverup often leads to more trouble than the crime.
Jason Nichols, a Cherokee citizen, is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
