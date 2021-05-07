Once people reach a certain age, they begin to sadly complain that all their friends have “gone on.” That's also the case for newspaper editors if they haven't expanded their circles beyond their own niche.
Frankly, I’m surprised I've made it this long. Back in the day, every Monday, the Associated Press issued what it called an "industry report." It let the rest of us know who, among our peers, had staggered off to that great newsroom in the sky. It often noted the cause of death – usually a heart attack, although sometimes lung cancer or cirrhosis of the liver took its toll. After years of looking at these reports with a macabre fascination, I calculated the average editor tended to kick the bucket between ages 52 and 58. On my birthday last month, when I turned 61, it occurred to me that I had beaten the odds.
Although some former colleagues have died, most survive, because they have gone on to less stressful and more lucrative jobs – or were lucky enough to retire before they croaked. I can think of a few jobs that are more stressful – air traffic controller, emergency room physician, junior high teacher – but most don’t have to deal with an increasingly hateful public. Well, except for the teachers.
Aging editors do not so much fear they will become irrelevant; they don’t want their newspapers to become irrelevant. They worry about a society that dismisses the training and experience of professional news gatherers and gets its information from buffoonish gossip mongers with cell phones who always insist they have “done my research.” Why will people accept an outrageous claim by a reality TV star as gospel truth, but won’t believe evidence right before their eyes? Newspaper editors have long been perplexed by the refusal of certain segments of society to accept the facts in evidence. The only thing that has changed recently is today's vehicle of choice: social media. Aging editors must except the inevitability of social media and use it as best we can to broadcast legitimate information, but we must also sift through the weeds and the chaff, the fungi, and the hordes of harmful insects that threaten our crop.
I may be fighting a losing battle, and a few readers have told me so. The pandemic has created a unique set of challenges for newspapers. Although we have acted as a lifeline and a bridge for many who have been out of work or stuck at home, we have fallen under more scrutiny as well. One long-time reader complained he doesn’t see anything in the paper about an event until we’ve staffed it, and it's too late to attend. And sometimes, that’s true – especially lately, when there has been a gap in communication between newspapers and the public. Of course, our staffs keep getting smaller, so all of us are spread thin. And the pandemic forced some unexpected realignment: employees have required truncated schedules to homeschool kids or care for elderly parents, and some have been working off-site, which hampers internal communication. The fellow I talked to was bugged about what he saw as an overabundance of typos. Obviously the buck ultimately stops with me, but it’s difficult to explain extenuating circumstances without sounding like you’re making excuses.
Despite other COVID-induced deficiencies, TDP has done a good job of promoting and supporting local businesses. Several dozen people have told me they had either forgotten about a business, didn’t know it existed, or thought it had been closed during the pandemic. After we wrote about the business, readers dropped by and spent money. We want no adulation for that; it is our obligation to support the community. We hope businesses we support will return the favor, with advertising, or if that's not in the budget, a subscription. I admit it's disheartening when the owner of a business to which we give positive ink — and which people have told us they patronized because they learned about it from us — gets on Facebook and rips us to shreds a a leftist rag or worse. When they do this, we always know they don’t actually read the paper. I’ve politely challenged a few of these folks when they persist in making false statements, asking for evidence to support their claim. Not once have I received the proof, but I have been blessed by a few flustered f-bombs.
Aging newspaper editors are used to this; we even understand the psychology. Americans are scared. They are afraid someone else will take what they have. They don’t like hearing anything negative, and they don’t want to consider any opinions that counter their own. They don’t want to be handed facts that don’t conform to their preconceived notions. They fear and loathe what they don’t understand, because it makes them feel stupid. I get that. It’s not pleasant to feel ugly, unpopular, or useless. But there’s nothing worse than feeling stupid, or suspecting that your pursuits, however noble, are ultimately futile.
So I’m beginning to suspect other former editors may think I’ve been around a little too long. Back in the day, journos with my tenure smoked three packs of cigarettes a day and kept bottles of booze in crinkled brown paper bags in their desks. They had rocky marriages and troubled kids, and hobbies that were more like vices. I have a feeling many of my former colleagues are in private chat groups on Facebook, where they talk about me and others they’ve left behind: “Poor thing doesn’t know when to give up,” or “Can you believe that old broad is still breathing?”
And yet, here I am. I told local funeral home director David Dick he'll get to cremate me one day, and he suggested we hold off on that event for another few decades. I'll do my best.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.