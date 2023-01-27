COLUMN: The never-ending war on Brett Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court more than four years ago, on Oct. 6, 2018. His oath followed perhaps the ugliest Supreme Court Senate confirmation process in history. But when it was all over, Kavanaugh settled in to the court, where he has, by all accounts, performed admirably ever since.
But the people who tried to kill the nomination never gave up. Now, theyare having a moment, thanks to a documentary at the Sundance Film Festival. "Justice" covers the confirmation fight in which three women accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when he was in high school and college. None of the accusers' stories met minimal standards of credibility. The "star" witness against Kavanaugh was Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed "that at a high school party in 1982, when she was 15, a drunken 17-year-old Kavanaugh forced her onto a bed, tried to undress her, and, when she tried to scream, covered her mouth with his hand." The alleged incident was 36 years ago when Ford accused Kavanaugh, and she had no evidence to support it. None of the people whom Ford said attended the party corroborated her story. One such "witness" told the Senate Judiciary Committee she "does not know Mr. Kavanaugh and she has no recollection of ever being at a party or gathering where he was present, with or without Dr. Ford." In the end, the Ford accusation boiled down to a matter of faith. There was no evidence to support it or reason to believe it. But some Democrats, desperate to stop Kavanaugh, wanted to believe.
Deborah Ramirez, had less to offer. Ramirez claimed a drunken Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party at Yale 35 years earlier. Ramirez admitted she remembered little - she was drunk, too - but in the intense light of the hearings, and after consulting with a lawyer for several days, she suddenly remembered enough to go public with her story. Ramirez's partisans, including two reporters from The New York Times, tried to find witnesses to corroborate her account, but they could not find anything beyond some who remembered they heard something from somebody who had heard something that might or might not have involved Kavanaugh. With Kavanaugh's final accuser, Julie Swetnick, the Democrats' effort to stop the nomination descended into farce. Coached by now-imprisoned lawyer Michael Avenatti, she claimed at high school parties Kavanaugh and other boys spiked drinks of girls and gang-raped them. Swetnick had nothing to support her sensational tale, which made even some of Kavanaugh's most impassioned attackers a little hesitant to cite her. Senate Republicans pressed forward with Kavanaugh's confirmation. But his attackers did not move on. Now, in the documentary "Justice," they suggest there is important evidence against Kavanaugh that was never seen, more accusers who were never heard. But early word - the film has been shown in public exactly once, and except for a few people, most Americans, including myself, have not seen it - is the picture de-emphasizes the Ford accusations and focuses mostly on Ramirez. According to an article in The Washington Post, the film "gives Ramirez the public platform she never got in front of the Senate."
"Justice" describes how Ramirez "blocked" the memory of Kavanaugh's alleged attack, and how "details resurfaced" in the heat of the confirmation battle. What the Post characterizes as a possible "smoking gun" is a recording of a phone call to an FBI tip line. It came from a man named Max Stier, a former Clinton lawyer who lived in the same dormitory as Kavanaugh at Yale. Stier offered details of what he said he heard about the alleged party incident 35 years earlier. The phone message included Stier saying he had witnessed "firsthand" a separate incident of Kavanaugh exposing himself at another party. The Associated Press notes "Stier was not interviewed for the film and declined the filmmakers' request to comment."
The main point of "Justice" is there are all sorts of credible accusations against Kavanaugh. But even friendly reviewers have noted the filmmakers have not found those stories. Indeed, it appears years of investigating - first by Senate Democrats, by friendly journalists, and by friendly moviemakers - have served to illustrate how flimsy the accusations were. But those accusations have made Kavanaugh the target of protests, and worse. There was the incident in June of last year in which a California man traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a handgun, ammunition, a knife, and other gear, planning to kill the justice. Standing on the sidewalk outside the house, the man lost his nerve and called police on himself. Then there are demonstrations at Kavanaugh's home. On Sunday night, protesters were at his house. They chanted "Cut his time short - a rapist should not rule the court."
"Justice," the documentary, won't change the facts of the case or make the accusers more credible. But it can keep the protests going, and it can fuel continuing efforts on the left to delegitimize the Court. That's the poisonous legacy of the Brett Kavanaugh affair.
Byron York is political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.