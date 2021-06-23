Turns out, it’s a whole lot easier to have no money than it is to have a little money.
The key word with no money is “no." No, you can’t travel. No, we can’t hire more help. No raises, no parties, no new equipment. If this were a Broadway show, you can almost imagine the fun you could have with the song and dance finale: "No, no, no, No, NOOO!" "No" builds teamwork and camaraderie. We have a common enemy: going broke. People are creative, supportive of one another, generous when others have a need.
Then comes the fateful day when a full financial review reveals a new normal. Yes, finally, there is enough money coming in on payday to cover your monthly expenses. If nothing goes south, you might even put a dollar in the savings account. Suddenly, all the deferred expenses need to be addressed. The kids need new shoes, the car needs tires, and if that broken step doesn’t get fixed, someone is going to get hurt. The choices get hard. Bet you’ve been there sometime in the past. Everyone believes his or her need is the most pressing.
Now imagine that about the same time, your revenue and expenses finally level out, you win a minor jackpot at the casino – you know, about equal to a month of income. Perfect! You can buy the shoes, the tires, and not only fix the step, but put up a handrail and a solar light, too. What you can’t – or probably shouldn’t – do is use that extra out-of-the-blue money as a down payment for the new car you’ve been wanting. That new monthly car payment is going to be enough to pull your finances right back into “no” territory.
At the City of Tahlequah, we were blessed to receive about an extra month of sales tax revenue over this past year. We also received about that same amount in a refund of our expenses related to COVID. We’ve used some of this one-time, out-of-the-blue money for bonuses for our employees, to take care of some deterred maintenance issues, to budget for fire trucks and trail enhancements in the coming months. It’s good to have some relief.
The challenge when listening to the needs of the departments and the community is to keep from committing to ongoing, monthly expenses that would ultimately drag us right back into overdraft territory. Even if we set aside three years’ worth of salary, at the end of three years, we don’t want to have to relive the pain of terminating employees we can’t afford to retain. Our regular monthly expenses still have to be covered by our regular monthly income.
The City Council has a tough road ahead. Everyone needs more help. “No” is so much easier when it’s the only show in town.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
