The Biden administration announced last week it would move to cancel the student loan debt of over 61,000 borrowers who were defrauded by for-profit institutions of higher education. The new policy could erase the student loan debt of 72,000 people, resulting in approximately $1 billion of cancelled debts.
Almost as important, the Department of Education will request that credit bureaus remove any negative reporting associated with those loans. These moves represent a reinstatement and refinement of an Obama-era policy that had been severely curtailed during the Trump administration.
With those changes in place, the conversation around the burden of student loan debt will expand again to its previous scope, the discharge of more types of student loan debts. The debate will involve factors such as which types of loans will be eligible for cancellation, what amount should be canceled for individuals, how old the canceled loans can be, and a few others. Thankfully, the most recent COVID relief legislation included a provision that settled one major issue that, if left unaddressed, would have caused the transformation of student loan debt into tax debt. With the passage of the Rescue America Act, the amount of the loans forgiven are not taxable.
If that change had not been made, the practical result would have been that even though the amount a person owed overall would be substantially reduced, the debt collector for the remainder would not be a company like Navient or Nelnet, but the Internal Revenue Service. Now, instead of having the IRS pursuing a few thousand dollars of taxable “income,” the amount forgiven will not end up being put on the defrauded borrowers’ tax bills. That provision included in the Rescue America Act does have a sunset clause, but does remain in place long enough to lead to another question: Will Joe Biden move to cancel more student loan debts? He has until 2025 to do so, if it is going to be done without income tax implications.
Tremendous pressure is being applied to bring about cancellations of up to $50,000 of debt. Biden has only publicly committed to $10,000. However, the change to the tax law now makes it more feasible to cancel a larger amount without saddling people with thousands of dollars in taxes. This makes it much more likely that Biden will agree to wipe out loan liabilities beyond $10,000. It is far from a guarantee that he will agree to the $50,000 being advocated for by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
There is also the question of whether the president possesses the authority to cancel the debts by executive order. The question has been put to the Justice Department, but there has been no word on when the response can be expected. If the conclusion is reached that the president does not have the power to erase the debts, Congress would have to act. Despite the impact that cancellation of student loan debt would have on the 45 million people who still owe, it is no sure thing that legislation enacting such a cancellation would pass. That is especially true in the Senate, given the even partisan division of that chamber.
Regardless of who does it, whether it is Congress or Biden, debt cancellation should be expanded beyond those loans given to defrauded students. Removing the tax liability created by such cancellations was a necessary first step. Now the hard work begins of deciding on what amount to cancel, how to do so fairly, and getting Joe Biden, Congress, or both to complete the process.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
