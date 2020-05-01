COVID-19 has infected almost three million people. Over 200,000 have died, globally. Cases in America are approaching one million. Oklahoma's infection rate, compared to the number of people tested, is in the top 10 highest nationwide. Of 5.5 million tests rendered globally, only about 30,000 have been conducted here in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma has had over 3,200 cases. The death toll in this state is nearing 200 people. Adair County has the fifth-highest per capita infection rate. Delaware County has been hard-hit and suffers from the third-highest population-adjusted death rate in Oklahoma. Cherokee County is in the middle, probably due to swift steps to curtail social interaction. Mandatory school and business closures made it possible for families to observe isolation, rather than being penalized for missing class and work.
Closings have resulted in shortages of food on the home-cooking aisles and spoiled food that was produced for single-contract buyers, such as farm-to-table school lunch programs and restaurant wholesalers, as consumers shift from eating out to cooking at home. The supply chain is going through a big shakeup. Farmers and meat producers with exclusive buyers are considering alternative processing - preserving, pickling, drying, and packaging food differently - for a different audience. Tyson Foods this week warns that millions of subprime pigs will have to be slaughtered without being turned into food - pigs that were destined for the restaurant industry. The pigs will be euthanized. Rural plant closures have ground to a halt, impacting a fourth of pork production nationwide.
Even in places where closures are being reopened, processing facilities will have to solve the problem of extending production lines so workers won't be so close together - factory makeovers that cannot be accomplished instantaneously. Some producers who have been in a family business for generations will be assessing whether they can make it through the transition. Markets will change because of the economic glitch. The term that comes to mind is one we recognize from instances in the past: Too Big To Fail.
As a nation, we have to come up with a unified (or not) policy about "How Big Is Too Big?" Do we let the free market take out protein producers who were so efficient that they operated on a razor-thin profit margin to have a bigger share of the market? Do we swoop in and rescue the big protein producers because they are the most experienced at feeding Americans - companies such as Peterson and Tyson, which have the most expertise in efficiency? Is there some innovative after-market that springs up where average moms can go to the sale barn and bring home a hog that dads will slaughter and butcher for the freezer? Do prices go way down because, if not sold for pennies on the dollar, these hogs will be euthanized and tilled into some massive pit? The pork industry is predicting better future prices due to shortages now.
Losing a fourth of the pork on the grocery shelves is just the first wave. Global value chains worldwide - albeit more so in some sectors than others - are also stuttering to a crawl, as global manufacturers who move goods to the cheapest natural resources and cheapest labor now grapple with a complexity of vulnerabilities. Regionalizing those GVCs again have a whole different set of risks. Going forward, we protect Americans by choosing leaders with strong multilateral trade policy skills.
It is reassuring that in Tahlequah, we have a vibrant Farmers' Market to recirculate dollars locally while serving as a safety net against hiccups in the globally interdependent value chain for something as essential as food.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.