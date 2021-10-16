Wednesday morning, after I had returned to the office from swimming at NSU, a former co-worker of my husband's in Facilities Management sent me a message: "Kim, will you let Chris know Gary Goodwin was found dead this morning." It took a moment to register. Gary was the plumbing foreman at the university. My husband, Chris, is also a plumber by trade, and when he got promoted from that position, Gary took his place.
Gary also happened to be one of my husband's best friends - and mine. Since college, he has been one of the few constants in our lives. I responded with one word: "WHAT???" Joe said that when Gary failed to show up for work a few days in a row, his co-workers asked the police to do a welfare check, and they found him in his home. It took me a while to get Chris on the phone, so I called another friend of ours to see if he could track down one of Gary's brothers. Then, I braced myself and called Cole. He was devastated. It was he who finally got through to Chris.
I'd met Gary almost exactly 40 years ago, a week or two after I met Chris. They were both in the same fraternity, and I wound up joining the sister's organization. All of us were running buddies; for Sig Tau, it wasn't like some frats you've heard of, where the sisters are expected to be "available" to the brothers. It wasn't uncommon in any given semester for there to be three times as many active sisters as brothers. With a few notable exceptions, most of my current friends I met in college. We had some great times, and Gary was usually part of that. It's a miracle we didn't get killed or arrested - well, a few of us might have gotten arrested.
After Chris and I decided to get married, when it came time to choose Best Man, it was between Chris and Rick Ketcher. Chris settled on Rick for two reasons: Rick was Chris' "big brother" in the frat (Gary was mine), and because when we had a child, we would need a godfather. We loved Rick, but couldn't feature him as godfather to any kid. Chris felt Gary would be good at it, because he had a number of nieces and nephews upon whom he doted.
Early in our marriage, we had people over almost every night. We had many big parties, but some of the best were small get-togethers, and Gary was always there. We played spades a few times a week; Gary was Chris' partner, and Dana Eversole was mine. Gary was the most serious player, and he could count cards. During one memorable game, I had bid four tricks, and Dana had gone nil. After a round or two in that hand, Gary began to curse. Later, we understood he'd been able to figure out, just by the first few throws, what Dana and I were holding. I had the ace, king, queen and jack of spades; she had the 2, 3, 4 and 5. When the hand played out, I was shocked, and asked Dana, "How you could go nil with four spades? It's a miracle I could cover you!" She said, defensively, "Well, they were low spades."
When our son was born, Gary was the most attentive godfather imaginable. He bought Cole DVDs and action figurines. He offered to keep him if Chris and I wanted a date night. Gary, Chris and I used to go to the movies in Muskogee every Sunday and take Cole, and we would leave him for a few hours with Gary's mom. She and Gary's siblings treated Cole as if he were one of their own.
But the best example of how much Gary cared about Cole is a boating accident we had on Lake Tenkiller when he was 4-1/2. Chris and I were in a boat piloted by Gary's brother, Bert, and Chris was sitting shotgun with Cole in his lap. I was behind Bert, and across from me was Bob Moon, another frat brother. In the stern were a third Goodwin brother, Terry, also a Sig Tau, and his son, George, who is a few years older than Cole. A second boat contained Gary and five other friends. We had gone to see the fireworks display on Lake Tenkiller, and we waited until well after it ended - at 12:30 a.m. - to head back to shore, because we knew there were many drunks on the water. On our way back, another boat roared up behind us, and Bob said, "They're not gonna stop!" We all stood up and yelled, to no avail. At the last instant, Bert and I jumped out, and the other boat went airborne over our vessel.
Those in the second boat thought some of us were dead. I was in the water, and since I'm a good swimmer, I wasn't worried. I could see our boat in the moonlight, and it looked OK. Then, I heard someone scream, twice, "WHERE'S COLE?" I thought it was Chris, but after a few seconds of sheer terror, I heard Chris yell, "I have him!" It was Gary who had screamed; his first thought was for Cole. When we limped back to shore, two Lake Patrol guys - Mike Rousey and Gary Rozell - met us on the dock, and Rozell said God must have been watching over us. He pointed to the starboard side of the boat, where Bert and I had been sitting: the craft that ran over us had shaved off the top 3 inches of our seats. It turned out Chris was the only one injured; he had leaned over Cole to protect him, and the hull scraped his back.
As Cole grew older, Gary became more of a companion. The only time Chris got annoyed was when Gary taught Cole to shoot a gun, a job to which Chris assumed himself entitled. The only time I got frustrated had to do with TV. When Cole was about 10, he wouldn't stop running around yelling, "DOH!" so I forbid him to watch "The Simpsons." Gary, when Cole was at his house, looked the other way. He did honor my ban on "South Park," saying, "Your mom would kill me," and refused to buy him the video game "Grand Theft Auto," for the same reason. Cole wasn't the only one at our place who liked hanging out with Gary. We had a German shepherd that only liked me and Chris, both our dads, Cole, and Gary; the 90-pound beast would sit in his lap. The only pet we've had for years is Zeus, a 16-year-old cat who now hisses at Cole and anyone else but me and Chris - and of course, Gary, who would drop by to feed him when we were on vacation.
Another Sig Tau and good friend, Lance Dickison, said to me after we learned about Gary: "Well, Kimmy, we're at the age where we are starting to lose people." I pointed out we'd already lost several; of those we used to have over for dinner every Christmas Eve, the only ones left are Lance and Bert. We lost Bob in September 2013, and Rick took his own life in October 2015.
I'm can't think about what life will be without Gary, since he's the only of our friends who was still frequently at our home - mainly because it's such a mess we'd be embarrassed to let anyone else in. But Gary was family; he didn't judge. I'm not sure I'll ever get used to the lack of his presence - a friend who was always there, who would do anything for us, and who cannot be replaced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.