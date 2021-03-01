Who are the real defenders of freedom? The definition has changed since Jan. 6.
Here's a quote from a "Proud Boy" who chose to leave the group, and this was before the Jan. 6 terrorist attack: "Why do men join the Proud Boys? Most of it is just to fight," Schultz said. "They want to join a gang so they can go fight antifa and hurt people that they don't like and feel justified in doing it." (From a video on CNN Nov. 25, 2020). In that same interview, when asked about his statements and motivation, he used the word "joke" approximately three dozen times in two hours.
So, what is it, exactly, that these "boys" are "proud" of that is not a joke? And why not proud "men?" From what I've seen of those representing the group they are all over 21, most of them look to be over 40, well past "boy" status. It is reported in Wikipedia that they get their name from a song from the Disney movie "Aladdin" which a boy sings to his mother. I had to shake my head at that one. What? A "Proud Boy" sings to his mother? Women are not even allowed in the "gang." Anyway, what are they proud of? According to Wikipedia "The Proud Boys is a far-right, neo-fascist, and male-only white nationalist organization that promotes and engages in political violence in the United States and Canada." Not exactly a definition that one would associate with pride. I've often wondered, since their frequent point of action is to fight antifa, are they "profa," or pro-fascism? It could make one wonder.
Many members, like the one cited above, have quit the organization, and others have denounced the group. Some members have turned on the former president, calling him "weak." Those who continue to support this group are not friends of democracy. They believed - and wanted to believe, and some still believe - the "big lie." That story line that started when our erstwhile president said there is "no way" we lose this election unless there is cheating or voter fraud. So, the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and other groups were duped into believing the big lie that the election was stolen. There is no evidence to support the belief.
The lack of evidence was cited by Bill Barr, attorney general at that time, and revealed in over 60 court cases brought by the former president's lawyers to try and change the election. They did so without presenting any evidence, so the cases were lost. All 60 cases brought were lost. The Supreme Court would not hear the cases.
Like Marjorie Taylor Greene, these people "were allowed to believe things that aren't true." And the boys did persist in their belief. Then came Jan. 6. They responded to the call of the defeated former president, who lost the election by over seven million votes, to "fight like hell!" They did while he watched on TV, and five people died. A police officer was among those killed.
As for the question of "The Proud Boys and What They Do"? Now we know; we saw it Jan. 6, 2021. I hope people use the ballot, not the bullet, to make their points. That's the American way.
Robert Lee is a retired social worker with interests in history and politics. He lives in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.