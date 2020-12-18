Well, this Christmas is going to be one for the books. Everyone who didn't get COVID-19 during a nose-thumbing Thanksgiving get-together might be gearing up for another pass at the virus amid the tinsel and bows.
I've come to the conclusion it's useless to implore people to wear masks or social distance, even if it's done with no hint of judgment or admonishment. I watched Friday as someone tore into one of our city councilors in what I considered an irrational manner, throwing out figures and factoids I knew to be fictitious, and practically accusing him of being Satan's minion for supporting a mask mandate. I didn't join the fray, but told the councilor I admired him for his calm demeanor.
The previous evening, I had expressed the same sentiment to the police chief after I had to ban a person who was basically libeling him on our timeline. As with any other reputable newspaper, we don't publish allegations of criminal or even unseemly behavior without proof, nor will we let anyone else do it in our forums. It's called "responsible journalism," as opposed to the "yellow" variety. Six people had ratted out the offender to me privately - a record for a thread on our timeline! - but I was so swamped I didn't see their complaints for an hour or so. The chief never mentioned it to me, but I was thinking to myself if you were going to bad-mouth someone on a page with 30,800 followers, you might choose a better target than a cop.
But rancor, hysteria and outright lies are par for the course, and with the pandemic putting a damper on the holiday season, it's getting worse. In other words, not too many good tidings of great joy, and peace and goodwill - perhaps to some people, but not all. At least I can comfort myself with the joy that I've only heard of one divorce in 2020 among my friends.
Since 2016, our extended bunch has tallied about three splits a year, most of them because half of the couple supported Trump, and the other didn't. Another two pairs split the sheets right after the 2018 holidays. In one case, she was a staunchly religious person, and he wasn't - and the straw that broke the camel's back on this marital desert was a little bit bigger than a straw: He had gifted her with a sex toy, along with a filmy red negligee. She was enraged that he would crassly tie boudoir behavior to a holy holiday. He retorted that from now on, he'd buy her Bibles every year, since that's all she cared about. Things went downhill from there. As for the other couple, he was insensitive to her need for "personal growth." The only "personal growth" I know much about these days is my waistline.
Last week, we published a column by a writer named Sandy Turner, discovered by our group publisher, and it was warm and fuzzy - the heart-warming sort of thing we should all be reading this year. That was a reprieve from editing the usual stories about mayhem dragged in by our courts and crime reporter. She's been burning the midnight oil for the past two weeks, thanks to the antics of local miscreants. This column is also the polar opposite of my outside-of-work reading, which is nevertheless related to my work: "All the President's Men." Every journalist has read it at least once, but I decided to amaze myself with the modern parallels, and pretend I was either Carl Bernstein or Bob Woodward, I didn't care which. The real hero of the tale, as we now know, was former FBI Deputy Director William Mark Felt Sr., otherwise known as Deep Throat.
Turner wrote about how belief in Santa makes him real, and there's something to that philosophy. But being cynical and nosy from an early age, I wanted the same proof I now demand before maligning someone in print. One year, my sister and I conspired to confront the jolly old elf. We lay awake until 2 a.m., when we heard the front door creak open, and someone shuffle into the living room. Once we detected the crinkly sound of wrapping paper, we tiptoed down the dark hallway, and when we were about halfway there, we heard a flurry of activity, and someone quickly went out the front door. The tree lights were on, and we could see telltale shapes under the tree, indicating Santa had begun his work - and had been rudely interrupted. That's when we detected low voices coming from our parents' bedroom, and footsteps coming down the hall. I quickly shoved my sister into the coat closet, and as I shut the door, I heard a muffled scream. Two of her fingers were jutting from the doorjamb. I cracked opened the door, the restrained wail abruptly halted, and the fingers withdrew into the recesses of the closet. We waited until the snoopy parent retreated to the master bedroom, then ran back to our own room. Whoever it was, it wasn't our parents.
There was other evidence, too. Maybe a year or two earlier, Grandma Poindexter told us Santa had dropped off a few extra presents at her house. She showed us how some of the shingles on the roof had been chipped by hooves of reindeer who gave no thought to whether the homeowners insurance would cover the damage. Then, Grandma pointed to a pile of feces on the lawn and sagely identified it as "reindeer doodoo." I felt she had overplayed her hand, because the fresh coils looked an awful lot like the poop produced by my uncle's Weimaraner.
Another year, my sister insisted she kept hearing sleigh bells. Funny thing was, I heard the bells as well - intermittently, for five or 10 seconds at a time. I didn't think much more about it until I heard the same bells Christmas night. I knew Santa would have been back at the North Pole by then, and besides, the jingling seemed to be coming from one of the master bedroom windows, rather than the roof. When I went to the window to investigate, I could barely make out our German shepherd, curled up in the hole she had dug outside my parents' bedroom for her nightly repose. She was lifting a hind leg to briskly scratch around her collar, and the rabies tag striking the buckle was making the noise.
So, yeah - even with all the bad stuff happening, Santa is around - or the spirit of him, anyway. And thus, with all the sweetness and light I can muster, I wish all of our readers a Merry Christmas. Yeah, I still say it, but if you prefer Happy Holidays, you can have that one, too!
