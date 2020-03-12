Sen. Bernie Sanders, for whom I voted in the Oklahoma Presidential Primary, has been identified by many as a “socialist,” and Sanders has declared himself a democratic socialist. Some Americans have even attached the label “communist” or “near communist” to Sanders, yet socialism and communism are neither identical, nor are those terms even interchangeable.
There are no true or pure models of socialism, capitalism, or communism anywhere in the world. Nations around the world are blended economic systems with aspects of a capitalist, as well as that of a socialist economic model. Socialism is really the government’s regulatory actions that protect the interests of the American consumer, and in the interest of looking after our health and safety, then doesn’t it stand to reason that we, as Americans, are by definition socialist capitalists?
Republicans have tended to brand any attempt at reform of America’s economy as evil socialistic policies, and then there is fear-mongering as a result of disparaging the proposals by candidates like Sanders that help perpetuate the stigma of a democratic socialist. Social media forums have been inundated with shared and inaccurate memes about Sanders and the “evils of socialism,” yet I surmise that most people, who continue to propagate the myth about Sanders’ policy proposals, have never taken the time to properly educate themselves on socialism.
I believe the fear many Americans have is that, if elected, Sanders will attempt to nationalize major industries and replace the free market with centralized planning. The economic system of the former Soviet Union consisted of a command economy with central planning committees based in Moscow that made economic decisions for a nation that spans across 11 time zones. The Soviet Command economy was very inefficient, and certainly General Secretary Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev realized the benefits of free market reforms.
Sanders does not want to nationalize the American infrastructure, and he has pointed to countries such as Denmark as a model for the United States to follow. President Donald Trump was inaccurate when he talked of how President Nicolás Maduro's socialist policies are what brought economic ruin to Venezuela. While it is a fact that there is off-the-chart inflation, millions of Venezuelans have left the country, and many are struggling to get their basic needs of life met, the economic catastrophe is ultimately,the result of a corrupt Maduro administration, not to mention a lack of respect for the rule of law. And the most important thing that is missing is democracy. It is not the ideology of socialism, in and of itself, that is destroying Venezuela. Of course, these are great talking points to rally supporters against proposals of various congressmen in Washington who seek alternatives to the Trump "MAGA" agenda.
It seemed the most disastrous effect on the Venezuela economy was the decline in oil prices in 2014. Of course, there were other oil nations that felt the impact of an oil price plummet in terms of revenue decline, but why was Venezuela not able to withstand the impact of a drop in oil prices? Is it plausible to look only to Maduro's predecessor, and thus realize the policies of the late Hugo Chavez lit the torch of this current economic calamity that exploded?
Americans that continue to vilify socialism seem to forget that Medicare is socialist, and Social Security is socialist. In 1935, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act and it was attacked as socialist, yet Social Security is still very popular in the United States, as is Medicare.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
