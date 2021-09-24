Men are always shocked when I tell them this – and some women, too – but my husband picks my clothing, off the racks or out of catalogs. Chris takes great pride in his taste in women’s clothing and his ability to choose the perfect outfits for me. However, he has questionable taste in men’s clothing. He would wear a green shirt with navy pants, along with tan shoes and a black belt, and mismatched socks – perhaps one white gym sock and one black dress sock. And at least one would have a hole in the toe.
For years, I have been assembling his wardrobe so he won’t embarrass our family and offend his colleagues. I put his shirts and slacks together, color coordinated, and choose the socks to match. These are hanging in the closet together, with the socks draped over the slacks; all he must do is add the white T-shirt from the folded stack in the armoire. He has three belts that match his shoes, and he’s learned to accessorize those. He understands that he wears the brown shoes and belt with the khakis, and black ones with grays and blacks. And he has more shoes than I do.
I feel the stereotype about women and shoes is unfair, even if I've gone through shameful periods when I've fit the pattern. My own bad habit took hold in fall 2017, when Chris and I were visiting my sister and her family in Orlando. Everyone remotely familiar with my proclivities knows of my infatuation with bling. During this visit, Lisa was wearing a pair of pink tennis shoes she'd purchased for herself, ostensibly with my tastes in mind. The pink suede Guess sneakers had glitter on the tongue and toe in various hues of pink. I had to have them. In size 9 rather than her 7, of course.
Lisa had gotten her winsome walkers at Ross Dress for Less, which meant there had been a major overstock somewhere. She shops almost exclusively at Ross. She's a professional "Ross Boss" who can flip through a rack, scoop up the best stuff and score great deals faster than I can type on a keyboard – and that's saying something. She insists that in Florida, Ross shoppers aren't so uncouth as to toss their rejects onto the floor. But taking on a Ross store in Oklahoma is tantamount to charging onto a battlefield with nothing more than a pop-gun and a pair of flip-flops. The last time I entered one, I witnessed two women exchange racial epithets, then open-handed facial slaps over a red patent-leather purse I wouldn't have carried on a bet. Even after witnessing the violence, I was stupid enough to trek into the bowels of the store, where I observed heaps of clothing, shoes and housewares all over the floor.
I found the coveted sneakers at Macy's online. I ordered them and confessed my sin to my husband, who is OK with such frivolous purchases even though he didn't choose them, because he feels free to retaliate with a buy of his own, and it's always a tool he doesn't need any more than I needed the shoes. I also noted the shoes came in powder blue, with blue shimmers; black, with black bling; and white, with either gold or silver metallic flecks that would've made one of our local huffers chuff with envy. I got the shoes and showed them off anywhere I could collect compliments. Two weeks later, I received a text from my sister, along with a photo. Several pairs of the white sneakers (faux leather rather than suede) had cropped up in her local Ross store; she planned to snag a pair, and wanted to know if I felt a craving coming on. I said yes, and we both agreed on the silver glitz.
The following spring, when we were in Chicago, we dropped by the Macy's now occupying the enormous building that formerly housed Marshall Fields. We were looking for shoes for my husband, and he found some homely ones, but we decided to hike down the street to a Ross to see if it resembled the stores in Florida. Unfortunately for my budget, it did. On the clearance rack were several pairs of previously unknown sea-foam green Guess sneakers, with matching laces, and lovely little rhinestone studs all over the toes and tongue. I felt the surge a crack addict must experience when he lights a glass pipe. I thumbed off a text to my sister, told her I was about to imbibe, and asked if she wanted to take a hit. Her response: "Um... yes? But don't you think we might be going overboard on the sneakers?"
It got worse; I spied a pair of all-glitter sneakers called "Mermaid." But while they were too gaudy for Lisa, my niece Amber jumped into the fray. A size 6 happened to be calling her name by proxy, so I snared them. Then I went a couple of aisles over to search for some 9's. That's when two women began to rumble over the 7's I had intended for Lisa. They were yanking them back and forth like a couple of lumberjacks working a whipsaw. As they began to pepper each other with the sorts of words once associated with sailors, I backed slowly away and headed not for the cash register, but for the racks of clothing. I owned nothing to match the sea-foam shoes, you see. I rectified the problem with a couple of $10 shirts and a pair of cropped jeans with sea-foam embroidery.
Later, when we were packing to return home, Chris notice the jeans, scowled, and mumbled something about not having "approved" them. I offered to take them back, but he hastily gave his assent. About a week later, a large package containing a rather expensive tool arrived at the newspaper office.
This is "marriage," I'm told. You'd think I'd be used to it after well over 30 years.
