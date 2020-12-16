Gov. Kevin Stitt has been drawing opposition from within the ranks of his own party this past year, and two of the inflammatory issues have involved a tribal gaming compact, which was struck down by the Oklahoma State Supreme Court in July, and Stitt’s plans to privatize Medicaid.
The governor’s attempt to forge a tribal gaming compact with the Comanche Nation and Otoe Missouria Tribe included a provision for sports betting, but Oklahoma law currently prohibits sports gambling and house-banked card and table games. Ultimately, Stitt attempted to enter into an illegal agreement, and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat and House Speaker Charles McCall viewed the governor’s actions with these tribes as a violation of the separation of powers doctrine, with the system of checks and balances at stake.
There has been some pushback from state GOP lawmakers regarding Stitt’s proposal to establish outsource care for many of Oklahoma’s Medicaid recipients, yet conservatives don’t appreciate what they see as being cut out of the loop on the conversation about the managed care model. The managed care model is based on a cost-cutting approach that will result in maximized health care quality, and Oklahoma conservative lawmakers have traditionally denounced the ever-growing costs of Medicaid.
Under the privatized plan, the for-profit companies are paid by the state so these managed care companies can cover affordable and effective treatments for Oklahoma patients. The privatized Medicaid plan rests on the assumption that if patients get more coordinated care, expensive health issues can be prevented. This is a system with a built-in incentive, because if the managed care companies do succeed in driving down the costs of care, they earn a profit, compliments of the state of Oklahoma.
The complaints by the state Legislature about not being privy to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s preparation to solicit proposals for managed care companies to regulate Medicaid spending has resonated among state rank-and-file lawmakers. Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, complained: “The Health Care Authority has the authority to seek out this request for proposals, but I think it is important for them to at least get legislative input on what they are doing because this is big.”
Is the managed care model the right fit for Oklahoma in terms of what this privatization bill will translate into regarding patient care? How ethical is Stitt's plan when Medicaid privatization under a managed care model does involve a profit motive?
Remember, that Stitt’s objective for the privatization of Medicaid in Oklahoma is to reduce health care costs and offer the best quality of care, and this does mean cost reductions. It seems, though, that the maximization of health care operating within the framework of a for-profit system against the backdrop of much GOP and Democratic lawmaker opposition is not what is conducive for the state of Oklahoma. The bids that the Health Care Authority will solicit could end up being very costly to the state, and there is the possibility some of the more costly aspects of health care will not be covered at all.
If there is a profit motive involved, what if a specific treatment is turned down, or a medical referral does not materialize? The maximization of the quality of health care while cutting costs is an admirable goal for the state of Oklahoma, yet aren’t these two diametrically opposed goals?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
