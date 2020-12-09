There it sits on a hill, barely a half block west of the heart of downtown Tahlequah. Constructed of native stone in 1927, it originally housed the First Baptist Church. While it’s possible someone still alive remembers when the sweeping steps and stained glass didn’t exist, there surely are very few.
The number of Tahlequah residents who have had their lives touched by this building is much, much greater. Home to weddings, funerals, baptisms, Bible schools, and Christmas pageants; host to women’s clubs, children’s events, and many other functions; there are few of a certain age who don’t have memories of a piece of life within its walls.
Even after additions over the decades, ultimately the church required more room to grow and moved away. The building was sold and became the home of NSU’s Shawnee Street Theater. Sets were built and costumes created within the confines of the original stone structure. Education and entertainment combined to provide artistic opportunities to thousands of students and the local and regional folks who flocked to Tahlequah drawn by song, energy, and the promise of hours of fun and relaxation.
In 2012, the building could not continue to serve without a significant infusion of cash. The economies of higher education in Oklahoma couldn’t provide the resources needed and the building was closed. In 2015, vandalism had created so much damage that the doors and windows were boarded over. This proud lady settled into blight. Holes developed in the roofs of the additions and resultant water damage and mold went to work to threaten the future of the building.
So here we are on the cusp of 2021. The additions cannot be recovered. The damage is too great. However, the original stone structure continues to stand proud. The roof has held; the thick stone walls have not moved. The top floor – with its large open room, soaring ceiling, solid and secure original wood flooring – still impresses when the light filters through the stained glass that survives. With the additions removed, that original grand lady can still have a future as a vibrant part of our community. It is close, but not too late, to intervene.
Last Monday evening, City Council agreed with a proposal that the city purchase this property. With the building comes almost a full city block of parking – parking that is only a half block away from the heart of downtown. With lighting and signage, this space will provide comfortable access for the tourists and buses of visitors who will be coming to Tahlequah following the pandemic. Our festivals will return and our tourism efforts throughout the past few months will bring the crowds back. We’re going to need someplace for the people to land when they hit town to explore our shops and experience our culture.
Thank you to NSU and the Board of the Regional University System of Oklahoma for working with us, returning our grand lady. Over the course of the next year or so, the city will work to remove the blight and give this building a future.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
