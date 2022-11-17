COLUMN: The Talking Heads were probably right

Is anyone else happy that midterm elections will soon be over? Democrats will continue as the majority in the Senate, where the only remaining race is in Georgia and a runoff election will be held Dec. 6.
Voters moved back toward the center this midterm, signalling an endorsement of the moderate center-right approach of President Joe Biden. The candidates endorsed by former President Trump lost disproportionately nationwide, except In Oklahoma, where some Trump-endorsed candidates and those who swore fealty to Trump did win.
Markwayne Mullin will be sworn in to his first term as U.S. senator. He was endorsed by Donald Trump. Before the riot on Jan. 6, Mullin, in an interview, endorsed the notion of contesting the Electoral College, and but for the intervening siege on the Capitol building, had told the media he planned to contest the Electoral College votes of four states.
Trump doesn't have a supermajority of acolytes, who would vote to override the Fourteenth Amendment's Article 3, because only with a supermajority of Congress could he run for president in 2024. By 2028, Trump Fever will likely have waned. But never underestimate the resourcefulness of the man. What he lacks in conscience, he makes up for in tenacity.
Recently, I read Bob Woodward's unedited raw tapes of conversations with Trump. Those conversations, Woodward felt, were enlightening enough to be published in audiobook format, and were indeed interesting. Time and again, Woodward attempted to direct the president's policy perspective toward the pandemic, and saving nine stitches by taking swift effective action. But no go. It almost sounded like he was making up disease control plans that weren't fully developed.
In a recent conversation with a friend whose views are on the far end of the political spectrum from my own, I was explaining that "Land doesn't vote. People vote." This idea is why we sometimes see a big difference in how "red" we look on the map here in Oklahoma, compared to how "blue" we really are. If you were watching the precinct level results come in for Cherokee County, you saw the same thing on a local scale that folks note about Oklahoma: Big urban centers are blue.
Moreover, urban precincts are jam-packed full of voters. Rural counties typically have smaller turnouts in their precinct polling places than in cities, because the population density is sparser in rural counties than in urban ones. In fact, in the race for Oklahoma governor, won by Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister won almost half the precincts, such that a Cherokee County map would have almost an even mix of red and blue wins in the governor's race. Red precincts were the outlying sparsely populated areas, such as around the lake, where there has been an influx of retirees who moved here from places like Tulsa and Fort Smith.
Back to the national perspective, TV Pundits were attributing the non-Red-Wave to GenX voters, who tend to focus on young family issues, such as health care and women's health autonomy, gender equality, and they aren't really motivated to put on a coat and go vote against lifestyle choices. In fact, they tend to be more racially diverse and more open-minded. They care about gas prices and good jobs and the environment. They want student debt relief. They want stability, supply chain certainty, and economic certainty.
Ultimately, the 2022 midterms may signal that the wacky days are over, and we're pretty much settling down to address global stability and climate change. The Talking Heads sang, "Heaven is a place where nothing ever happens." They were probably right.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.