COLUMN: The third and final part for parental tips

At one time or another, most of us fail at being good parents. Most of us just don't have the patience of Job.
I don't, but my son somehow survived, and while he got swatted on the backside a few times, there were no beatings - although a co-worker who got sacked by the publisher called the DHS and falsely reported them for revenge. My sister Lisa and brother Kevin are very patient and tolerant. Lisa doesn't really believe in spanking. She says it sends the message that violence is a good way to solve problems, and given that murder is the method of choice for solving even disputes over parking spaces and imagined threats, I won't argue the point.
So when asked for my list of "don'ts" in parenting, one possibility to mull over would be corporal punishment. Chris and I wouldn't sign off on paddlings for Cole when he was in school, because they couldn't guarantee they'd get ahold of one of us first. I reasoned that I was always accessible at the paper, so if they claimed they couldn't find me, I'd know they were lying, and that would get me and whoever wanted to brandish the board off on the wrong foot.
When last I wrote, I had finished No. 12 on my list of 14 "don'ts." I thought I could easily divide them into two parts, with the lucky number seven each time, but that didn't happen. As everyone in town knows, I'm way too long-winded, both orally and in print - and to my embarrassment, everyone in our company knows, too. At any rate, I'll pick up with No. 13.
13. Don't set different standards for gender. My sister and I had a curfew of midnight. In hindsight, I don't think this was unreasonable, although I disagree with the notion that being three minutes late is cause for being grounded two weeks. However, my brother didn't have a real curfew. This inconsistency was pretty common for kids of my era, although the four or five girls I hung out with the most were curfew-free - and they were "good girls," notwithstanding. As I said earlier, any trouble a kid can get into after midnight can also be gotten into at 7 p.m. I also heard this: "You girls don't need cars; the guys will come pick you up for your dates." Teaching a girl she needs to depend on a male to get by in life is wrong. Expecting a girl to be a homemaker while a boy is encouraged to have a career is wrong, unless that is the choice of the girl. And expecting a son to pursue a college degree to get a job, while the daughter is only there for what we used to call the "Mrs. Degree," is ridiculous. There are a plethora of ways parents can treat their sons and daughters differently, and I can't think of an excuse for any of them. But I know many parents of teen girls who have told them sex is a sin, or put them on the pill "just in case," whereas their sons are encouraged to sow their wild oats. That sort of lopsided thinking is probably why so many men are grabbing up semi-automatic firearms and spraying malls, concert venues and schoolyards with bullets.
14. Don't give them things that are bad for them - like junk food, or when they're older, drugs, cigarettes or alcohol, to make yourself seem cool. Let's face it: Even "cool" parents really aren't that cool, because they are "old." But parents shouldn't treat their kids as friends, anyway. Kids will find and consume cinnamon rolls, Snickers bars, Smarties and soda pop on their own, but there's no reason to encourage consumption. If you do, the child will later have weight problems, diabetes, heart issues, bad joints, and low self-esteem. And what kind of a parent would give a young teen cigarettes and booze? There are such cretins shambling about your neighborhood - and you shouldn't be one of them. A 14-year-old might think her dad is hip when he hands her a pack of Pall Malls and a fifth of vodka, but 20 years down the road, she will view the dad for what he really is: a loser. The kid will smoke, toke and imbibe soon enough, and while you shouldn't kick them out of the house if and when they do, don't start the problem.
If you're wondering about the "do" list, I've got one of those, too. But I have five.
1. Help them build credit by cosigning a small loan. Let them know how important building credit is, and hammer into their heads that it means paying your bills on time. If you have to make a payment, make the kid swamp your toilets and do other unsavory chores. Eventually they'll get the message.
2. Promote a love for the arts: Music, science, art, history, literature, theater, poetry, whatever. Encourage your kid to play an instrument, if not several. Enroll kids in band. Let them grow their hair long and acquire trap sets; just by yourself some earmuffs. Buy them some albums - the vinyl kind - and a turntable. Even if you aren't familiar with great works of literature or art, make sure the kid is. Go to museums. Buy books, especially the classics, and make kids read - in fact, read to them when they're young. My son attended his first ballet at 6. If they can shut up and stay seated, it's time.
3. Make them get jobs, especially if they want to spend money. It discourages deadbeatism later. My son started working at 14, and he didn't get paid until he was 16. He's 33 now and he's always had a job, and he rarely asks us for help.
4. Stress education and good living. College or vo-tech should be in the offing if no great job is forthcoming. And yeah, you should pay for the education, as long as the kid keeps his grades up and you can afford it. Don't disparage the trades, either; welders and plumbers make more money than journalists and professors. Instill good habits, like healthy eating. Don't forbid them from drinking alcohol; stress moderation.
5. Make sure they know you'll pay for the ride home and that they are always welcome at your table. Paying the fare is the best way to prevent drunken driving. And don't turn their bedroom into a man cave or junk room at the first opportunity. No matter how old they are, they should know they can always come home.
