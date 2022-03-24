COLUMN: The truth about high gasoline prices

Oil is priced on global commodity markets, so the loss of Russian oil affects oil prices around the globe, no matter where it is used. The United States imports below 10% of crude from Russia. We buy more crude from Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. Brent crude and West Texas intermediate are both over $100 per barrel.
Right now, traders don't want to take a chance on trying to close any deals on Russian oil when there is no guarantee the deal can close due to the international sanctions. Imagine an oil tanker sent to collect the Russian product only for no crude product to even be there! I'd imagine very few tankers would be willing to take a chance on picking up any Russian oil.
Our refining capacity is not what it was before with the refineries that were knocked offline due to hurricanes, explosions, and ice storms. Some U.S. companies are simply closing old refineries due to the cost of keeping them open in the midst of new foreign refineries set to open next year. And currently, oil companies are under pressure to pay more dividends to shareholders than to drill for more crude.
Numerous domestic oil leases abound, though, because of the success of 13 Republican state attorneys general who were victorious in the federal court when the judgment reversed President Joe Biden's executive order on banning new leases. American oil companies recently inked a multimillion-dollar deal to drill in the Gulf through 2030. And more leases are following in the Western states. But these new lease permits are for three or four years down the road, so they have no impact on current levels of production.
The Republican rank-and-file have been inaccurately saying the reason for higher pump prices is tied to Biden's cancellation of new oil leases, loss of energy independence, and the president's executive order that canceled one section (XL) of the Keystone Pipeline. Even if that section of the Keystone had been completed, Canada and the U.S. are still struggling with supply chain issues. Would there be the oil to flow through that section? And besides, the TC pipeline carries dirty oil from Canada to refineries in the Gulf for export, not for American domestic use. And in the absence of the XL pipeline, Canadian oil imports have dramatically increased by way of rail and other pipelines.
Presidents have very little control over pump prices. How exactly does a blueprint for the transition to green energy cause a surge in consumer gasoline prices when that plan has not even been fully realized or implemented yet? Then-President Donald Trump did not make us more energy independent when the United States still imported millions barrels of crude oil and other petroleum products a day during his tenure in the White House.
Gas prices in the U.S. were already expected to move past the $4 mark even before Russia massed troops on the Ukrainian border. The COVID pandemic in 2020 sent fuel prices plummeting, with decreased demand due to mitigation restrictions. When the restrictions were lifted, demand began to outpace supply. Thus, the price at the pump began to increase. The ban on Russian oil by the U.S. and U.K. will exacerbate the rise in consumer gasoline prices. And if the European Union hits the Russian oil and gas sector with sanctions, then expect an even higher surge.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
