COLUMN: The truth about NOLA's Jim Garrison

In 1735, a jury found Peter Zenger of the New York Weekly Journal not guilty of committing seditious libel against the colonial governor of New York, William Cosby.
Jim Garrison worked for New Orleans law firm Deutsch, Kerrigan & Stiles from 1954 to 1958, when he became an assistant district attorney. Garrison became a flamboyant, colorful, well-known figure in New Orleans, but was initially unsuccessful in his run for public office, losing a 1959 election for criminal court judge. In 1961, he ran for district attorney, winning against incumbent Richard Dowling by 6,000 votes in a five-man Democratic primary. Despite lack of political backing, his performance in a televised debate and last-minute television commercials are credited with his victory.
Once in office, Garrison cracked down on prostitution and the abuses of Bourbon Street bars and strip joints. He indicted Dowling and one of his assistants for criminal malfeasance, but the charges were dismissed for lack of evidence. Garrison did not appeal. Garrison received national attention for a series of vice raids in the French Quarter, staged sometimes on a nightly basis. Newspaper headlines in 1962 praised Garrison's efforts: "Quarter crime emergency declared by police, DA. - Garrison back, vows vice drive to continue - 14 arrested, 12 more nabbed in vice raids."
Garrison's critics point out many arrests made by his office did not result in convictions, implying he was in the habit of making arrests without evidence. But assistant DA William Alford has said charges would often be reduced or dropped if a relative of someone charged gained Garrison's ear. Alford said Garrison had "a heart of gold."
After a conflict with local criminal judges over his budget, he accused them of racketeering and conspiring against him. The eight judges charged him with misdemeanor criminal defamation, and Garrison was convicted in January 1963. In 1964, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction and struck down the state statute as unconstitutional. At the same time, Garrison indicted Judge Bernard Cocke with criminal malfeasance, and in two trials prosecuted by Garrison himself, Cocke was acquitted. Both the Zenger and Garrison case set precedents regarding the right of Americans to publicly criticize government officials.
Garrison charged nine policemen with brutality, but dropped the charges two weeks later. At a press conference, he accused the state parole board of accepting bribes, but could obtain no indictments. Critical of the state legislature, Garrison was unanimously censured by it for "deliberately maligning all of the members." In 1965, running for reelection against Judge Malcolm O'Hara, Garrison won with 60% of the vote.
In New Orleans, a trial commenced in 1969. The then-54-year-old director of the International Trade Mart in New Orleans, Clay L. Shaw, was tried by Garrison, and found not guilty of a conspiracy to murder President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963.
Garrison was glorified in the 1991 Oliver Stone film "JFK" as a protagonist, but in reality, a New Orleans jury saw right through Garrison's case with tales of a vast conspiracy involving the CIA, with Shaw as a contract agent, and anti-Castro Cubans. And it was a case based on lies with false testimony.
One really great book on the case of Clay L. Shaw is "False Witness" by Patricia Lambert, who spent some time combing through court records, and interviewing various people connected with the case. Garrison's book, titled "On the Trail of the Assassins," and Jim Marr's "Crossfire: the Plot That Killed Kennedy" are the two books Stone's "JFK" is based upon.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
