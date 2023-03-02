Why are our streets so bad, even though we voted for the Street and Sidewalk sales tax? Great question. It's easy to lose sight of how far we've come. It's sure not because our Street Department isn't working.
Disclaimer, though: We're not talking about Cedar or East Fourth Street. Those are both under construction and will be rough for a while.
So why are streets rough in all Oklahoma cities? There isn't enough money. No mayor and council rub their hands together and plot the best way to aggravate their voters. Cities in Oklahoma receive a very small amount of fuel tax money. Other than that, federal road money comes to the state. The state through ODOT distributes funds to counties. Counties have a state law that says they can't spend road money within communities over a certain size.
That leaves cities trying to maintain, repair and build roads out of the same sales tax money that funds police, fire departments, parks and recreation. Check out roads in Stilwell, Wagoner, Muskogee, Pryor. They're bad everywhere.
So for those who don't remember, in 2019, our voters agreed to designate a half-cent sales tax to the specific use of repairing and building streets and sidewalks in Tahlequah. This tax is not to be used for routine maintenance and operating costs of our Street Department. At the time this passed, we recognized two critical needs. Repairing the long-time deferred maintenance damage that had created a situation where almost all Tahlequah streets needed resurfacing and building for our needs as a growing community.
Using a combination of Street and Sidewalk funds, grant funds, and the fuel tax money, over 30 streets have been resurfaced. Temperatures need to be consistently over 40 degrees to effectively lay asphalt. Last year, during "paving season" our Street Department resurfaced streets almost non-stop. Many of these were in residential areas. When not working on streets, they were working on sidewalks.
There is an oversight committee that is made up of five volunteer residents, one from each ward and one general appointment. This committee reviews the usage of the fund, to help ensure it is spent appropriately. They help prioritize the roads that are resurfaced with the fund, to direct funds to the roads with the most usage and greatest need. They also help project and prioritize our future needs.
One of the hopes when the fund was established was that Tahlequah not have to float bonds for our future street needs. The 2013 bonds included six street enhancement projects. Two of these, West Fourth W 4th Street and Bluff Avenue, were completed by 2019. Two are in construction, North Cedar and South Muskogee. The last two, East Allen Road and Grand Avenue, are in design and right-of-way determination.
Without refunding, the money available for these projects will be gone before South Muskogee is complete. If the bonds are refunded without extending the original end date of 2028, the promises made to voters in 2013 may be completed without the additional use of Street and Sidewalk funds.
If not, thank goodness for this fund!
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
