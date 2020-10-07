Regardless of how folks plan to vote Nov. 3, we're all relieved to have endured this much of perhaps the most contentious presidential race season in American history.
Or maybe the operative term is "survived," because there are jokes circulating about COVID. They're all inside jokes; get it?
By now, we know the difference between COVID and Romeo and Juliet: One is a coronavirus and the other is a Verona crisis. Few lives remain untouched by the virus. We gather our loved ones around us and do whatever it takes to keep them here safely with us.
This week, the president did a jailbreak from Walter Reed hospital to joyride, and then returned to the White House and to first lady Melania Trump, who has been quiet and compliant in managing her illness.
Some folks speculated Trump's abrupt hospital departure is like taking a fussy toddler for a ride to calm him down. Some Americans are well-wishing the president so he can win re-election. Others wish to see him prosecuted when he leaves office, for soliciting election interference from foreigner oligarchs and foreign heads of state.
Voters have election fatigue from scary ads. The news, in mulling every detail, second-guesses every choice as if wishing for a time warp into an alternate plane of reality wherein sensible presidents always stay in hospital, follow doctors' orders, and don't go around shedding viruses in the White House.
Neither the quack group calling itself America's Frontline Doctors nor the scientists at CDC have yet recommended burning down COVID-laden public buildings. But America's #Proud Boys of the racist bent are still standing down and standing by. And America's other #Proud Boys would redecorate in blue.
This General Election is thought-provoking, thanks to The Lincoln Project, which is leading independent-minded moderates to endorse Joe Biden with thought-provoking, clever ads on a wide range of topics. Trump's loyalists are a solid but shrinking fan base thriving on dread, fear and otherness. The theory seems to be about scaring voters into his camp.
But this election is different. Undecided voters are committing earlier. Biden is leading the polls in swing states of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Ohio is up for grabs. In the most unlikely news of the season, pundits are uttering odd words: "Texas Battleground."
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are mobilizing in a play for the women's vote in Texas, which is seen as a pointillist purple state made up of both red Republican men and blue Democratic women voters.
I remember a time when Texas had powerful, smart women role models.
Oklahoma is always a donor state, predicted to go so red that campaign volunteers are exported to work in iffier swing states.
Oklahoma is so gerrymandered from past apportionment and winner-take-all laws that nothing short of a bold constitutional amendment by initiative petition would put it in play in national elections.
Okies will have a side-seat in the Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court confirmation hearing, if it even takes place, despite the mounting number of COVID cases among U.S. senators.
Barrett pledged adherence to the Old Testament view that women must be helpmates submitting to their husbands, who are the decision-makers in the Levitican patriarchy. Her parents were of that same sect of faith.
Will Congress confirm her without interviewing her husband, since his views may influence her decisions if she is on the bench? He's an attorney who takes a lead role in parenting their seven minor children. One source says the Barretts donate to a religious-based hate group.
Moderates are having a hard time sorting through the flames and spectacle of 2020 election rhetoric to find normalcy and a way forward. Let us hope that balloting will be honored.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
