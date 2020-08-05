The Lincoln Project has published my favorite about the patriotic Wall of Moms for Black Lives Matter in Portland Oregon. You don’t have to be a mom to watch it here: http://www.tinyurl.com/lincolnmoms. The moms just keep assembling and speaking like the Constitution gives them the right to do. They wear yellow shirts.
"Moms," the new ad says. "They're working moms, soccer moms, stay-at-home moms; Black, white, Latina, and Asian, straight, gay; moms who will fight for a country where their kids won't have their fundamental freedoms trampled by faceless paramilitary thugs just for speaking out against a country where random arrests and beatings are the rule of the day." Some of the Wall of Moms use signs to scold the federal executive branch by saying things like, “I’m so disappointed in you," or “You should be ashamed.”
And “Mama.” Mama. The last utterance of George Floyd, as he died in a senseless excessive force display, the likes of which have been amplified in an effort to show Americans the government is so powerful and desperate right now that it will mow people out of the way, regardless of what the Constitution says.
Here are the words every American should know by heart, or in concept: "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."
These are words to savor. They protect us, and give us the right to dream about making the world a better place where no mom gets a knock on the door, telling her that her child died under someone’s heel without a trial in a court of law. Summary execution is an ugly, wrong thing for the government to do to people. We’ll elect cooler heads who will end reckless racism, deliberate racism, and incidental racism. Moms to the rescue – and they’re spreading to other cities as an auxiliary of the BLM movement, joined arm and arm, on the front line to protect vulnerable targets.
Cherokees have a beloved mom in our cultural history: Nancy Ward, daughter of Moytoy and sister of Old Hop, who was the head speaker diplomat for Chota Old Town. Today, we call that place Tennessee. Nancy Ward earned warrior cred when her husband was stricken in battle. She picked up his weapon and took his place as a fighter. Moms, they fight when they need to protect their families.
Nancy Ward once said that as long as she had any say, no woman or child would be burned at the stake in the middle of town. In that instance, she was a policymaker for de-escalation and peace. Moms don’t let little children suffer. Another time, she told those pondering the Treaty of New Echota, that everyone had best “keep their hands off of white men's paper talks.” She was saying they should not sign up for Removal. In retrospect, she was right. Moms in the mid- to late 1700s were not that different from moms today.
We want our children to be judged on their merits, not on their skin color. We want to nurture all people to be their very best. We don’t want to have to say, “You’re grounded” to President Donald Trump or Attorney General William Barr. We don’t want law enforcement officers to be put on the spot and made to aggress against citizens doing what the Constitution says they can do. We’re a wall of moms, though maybe not dressed in yellow, everywhere all over this country.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.