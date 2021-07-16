I was working at home a few Saturdays ago, and as usual, I had the TV on for background noise. I looked up when I heard someone blubbering. Had another beloved public figure died?
Not exactly. One of the Kardashians was bawling, tears dripping off the tips of her 2-inch fake eyelashes, and she was clawing at her face with her fake nine-inch nails. It seems their show, which has run for god-knows-how-many miserable seasons, is finally biting the dust.
A voiceover wailed, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'”
My first thought was, “If only Mama June and Honey Boo-Boo would follow suit.” I can’t imagine anyone ever actually wanting to keep up with the Kardashians or that other maladaptive bunch – or for that matter, those peopling the casts of “Duck Dynasty,” “The Real Housewives of [insert name of city unfortunate enough to share the title],” “America’s Got Talent,” “American Pickers,” or even “American Idol.” And I definitely wouldn’t aim the remote at anything remotely like “The Apprentice.”
I’m pretty sure I’ve alienated most readers by now, since almost everyone I know follows one reality show or another. I remember a former publisher – note the emphasis on “former” – who dragged in a small TV one day to watch Bristol Palin on “Dancing With the Stars” prior to an editorial board meeting. I made a joke about Bristol’s crusade against premarital sex, despite her own inability to keep her pants up. The publisher didn’t like that. Later, we learned the publisher had improperly obtained the small TV.
There’s a meme going around on social media whose creator brags about having never seen a single episode. I’d like to add my name to that hat, which must be empty enough to hold the proverbial white rabbit. I might have taken a glimpse, had my husband forced my hand; he did indulge in “Ice Road Truckers” from time to time. But the TV ads themselves told me I needn’t bother. Nothing to see there; move along.
I still haven’t figured out what the Kardashians have that attracts such a loyal cult following. It certainly isn’t any measurable talent. Kim does have that behemoth bottom, as opposed to the flat fannies with which some of us are cursed, but my husband and most other men I know find that particular posterior more frightening than fodder for fantasy. Yes, these women are beautiful, but that attribute is in the eye of the beholder, and there are many gorgeous people out there – including, I might add, RuPaul, who also has one of those shows.
I was forced to conclude long ago that the Kardashian claim to fame is inextricably tied to Bruce Jenner. It turns out that Bruce, the famed Olympic decathlete, is actually Caitlyn Jenner. I would apologize to my transgender friends for suspecting the change had more to do with one-upping the other women in the family than personal identity, but I needn’t bother. Several in the LGBTQ community have assured me they have no respect for Caitlyn. We will soon see how many California voters agree with them, since she is running for governor.
I wish someone would explain to me why there is a list of the “Top 50 Reality Shows.” I find it amazing there would be 20 such shows clogging the airwaves, much less 50 “favorites." I wondered, though, so I looked it up, and it seems no one knows, since none of the lists precisely match. There may be 100, or 200. Some apparently are “streaming” – which my husband and I only recently figured out, with the help of our son, who provided a diminutive, simple remote. I’m not sure whether “streaming” is a noun or a verb. If it preceded another noun – as in “streaming service” – I would recognize it as an adjective.
I’m not even sure which reality show came first; it’s probably a chicken-and-egg situation. Initially, I scoffed at them in the same manner one would ridicule a soap opera, although fans insisted “reality shows” weren’t scripted like soaps. I beg to differ. Though I’ve not watched one in its entirety – not even “Ice Road Truckers” – I’ve seen enough commercials to recognize the mouth opened in a perfect “O” and the arched Botoxed eyebrows are about as scripted as you can get. Same goes for the bleeped-out f-bombs the reality show couples exchange when infidelity has been discovered. Among reality show “celebrities,” cheating seems to be as mandatory as it is in country-and-western songs.
I don't know when or how it will all end, but I can see this trend sinking even lower before that happens. How about a show featuring impotent men, with various women paraded through to determine if one of them can help reverse their unfortunate malady? Or they could drop one virile male into a roomful of nymphomaniacs – if such a thing actually exists – and see how long it takes the ladies to kill him with their kindness. I think they already have a show where people literally try to eat themselves to death.
Then again, why not? Watching others gorge themselves makes us feel better about our own gluttony. When I visited my sister recently, her husband and one of her sons were glued to the set, watching some dude consume dozens of Nathan’s hot dogs in a highly anticipated annual contest. My brother-in-law solemnly explained that they had to eat the buns, although they could wet them down first if they wanted. But “they have to digest them,” he added – presumably meaning a barf bucket was not part of the equation.
We humans love to debase ourselves, as reality shows prove. If you doubt it, just ask a few acquaintances how they voted when 2022 rolls around.
