In 1925, the eminent Chicago trial lawyer Clarence Darrow lost the Scopes monkey case when Dayton, Tennessee, high school science teacher John T. Scopes endured a 12-day courtroom experience because of his charge of violating state law that prohibited the teaching of evolution.
The cards seemed to have been stacked against Scope’s defense as the judge blocked any argument in terms of the validity of evolutionary theory. The reasoning for the judge’s ruling was that it was Scopes, and not the procreation Butler law, that was on trial.
The Butler Act that passed the Tennessee State Legislature declared that if teaching the divine creation of man was denied in Tennessee, that was a misdemeanor offense. Despite the fact that Darrow lost the case, the trial itself did elevate the science for evolution into the public sphere, and galvanized a national conversation over the veracity of evolution that continues to this day.
What transpired in that Dayton courtroom was a battle between the fundamentalist belief versus a liberal interpretation of the Holy Scriptures against a backdrop of advancements in human achievement and technology during the Roaring '20s, post-World War I America. And some were even breaking the traditional chains of convention, such as the “flapper” woman of the decade who worked, drank, smoked, cursed, and dressed scantily, in contrast to the women of the early 1900s.
In a rapidly changing world of technological improvements and innovations of devices like radios, rayon, and the automobile or “tin lizzy,” many people still clung to the more conservative traditional views to include spirituality. The 1920s were, indeed, a time of questioning tradition, and Darrow’s cross-examination of prosecutor and one-time U.S. presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan, reflected this backlash against the old standards of pre-1920s America. And this was because Darrow challenged Bryan on the literalist interpretation of the Bible by questioning the practicality of various Bible stories.
The Scopes conviction was ultimately reversed on a technicality, but in the grand scheme of things, it was also a victory for those willing to challenge accepted beliefs in the midst of millions who accept non-scientifically proven biblical stories as fact on the basis of blind faith. The appointment and U.S. Senate confirmation of President Donald Trump’s choice of 7th Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court now means there is a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench, and many Americans are concerned about what values Barrett will bring to the high court’s jurisprudence.
Barrett, when asked at the confirmation hearing, spoke of not wanting to bring an agenda to impose that agenda on America, and she followed that statement by indicating she would take each case as it comes. However, if Barrett’s past participation in various organizations and endorsements of advertising is any indication of how she might dissent or concur with the conservative majority opinion, then our nation risks a potential Roe v. Wade overturn, a dismantling of the Affordable Care Act, and a potential unraveling of civil rights protections for the LBGT community.
There were those Americans during the Scopes monkey case who were progressive in terms of their thinking, and progressivism should continue to be the wave of our future. Let us not roll back the progressive victories for our nation that were essentially victories for everyone across the spectrum.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
